Ascension and AdventHealth have pulled the plug on their joint venture Amita Health and are renaming hospitals to reflect their system names. St. Louis-based Ascension and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth announced in October that they were unwinding Amita Health, a joint venture providing healthcare services in the greater Chicago area, after working together for about seven years. The systems didn't provide details about what prompted the decision to split up the partnership.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO