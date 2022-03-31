Vernon County Sheriff’s Report for March 21–27

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A truck and trailer containing dead cattle lost control on Highway 23 Tuesday. A 32-year-old Marshall male was pulling the cattle trailer with the deceased animals inside when they crashed into a guardrail around 2:10 p.m., according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — No one was injured after a Viroqua woman crashed into a barn in Vernon County. Juliet Pedretti of Viroqua was driving north on Upper Newton Road in the town of Harmony when she failed to make a left turn, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. Pedretti told police the steering locked up and her vehicle...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 3:11 a.m. in the 2600 block of Colley road. The department posted to its Facebook page Saturday that a second report came in that a vehicle crashed and was on fire near the intersection of Cranston road and Austin Place.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse man was arrested Monday after he was accused of attacking a woman on a walking trail near Gundersen Health System. The La Crosse Police Department was called to 1836 South Avenue at just before 2:30 p.m. after a woman reported being accosted while walking on the trail, according to a press release. The...
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was stopped for suspected operating while intoxicated is accused of threatening police officers and hospital staff Saturday morning. The Lake Hallie Police Department said 57-year-old Scott Vaningan of Eau Claire was taken into custody after being stopped at 1:30 a.m. on 27th Avenue at South Prairie View Road near the Menards Warehouse, or former Shopko building, in Lake Hallie.
TOWN OF WHITESTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a crash in Vernon County Tuesday. According to a release by the Vernon County Sherriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 131 and County Road F in the Town of Whitestown on March 29 at 10:07 a.m.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — La Crosse police have made an arrest in their investigation of reports of shots fired Saturday on Market Street near Viterbo University. Police received reports of shots fired at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a Viterbo news release. A shell casing was discovered on Franciscan Way near Viterbo’s student union. The suspect, Deantre Bell,...
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A Madison man accused of homicide in La Crosse has been returned to the area after being arrested March 9 in Tennessee. Ernest Knox Karvel T. Freeman, 35, appeared in La Crosse County Court Monday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the fatal shooting of Ernest...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Two people were charged Friday under a new law increasing the penalty for selling fentanyl. Kareem Nellem, 28, Chicago, and Alexis M. Compan, 20, were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being arrested March 30. According to the La Crosse Police Department, the pair were arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A man wanted in a 2019 assault of a Rudy’s Drive-In employee is to make his initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday. Gerald Pemberton was arrested in February in Sauk County. Pemberton was identified as the suspected involved in the unprovoked attack in October of 2019. Court records now do not list...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — An Onalaska man was arrested early Friday morning after starting a bar fight in La Crosse with a bouncer who asked him not to smoke inside, court records show. Christopher A. Leinfelder, 26, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with substantial battery,...
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Deantre Bell fired off 13 shots early Saturday morning while walking through La Crosse, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Deantre Bell Twenty-one-year-old Bell was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with discharging a firearm in a school zone, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, discharging a firearm within 100 yards...
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU)- The Lake Hallie Police Department reports in an update that the semi-tractor trailer had been hauling scrap metal. The driver of semi-tractor trailer was taken to a local hospital. Lake Hallie’s Police Chief says a pickup driving near the area was also hit by debris, causing...
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – The trial of Tomah man accused of killing a three-year-old is underway in Monroe County. 37-year-old Marcus Anderson is charged with homicide. In 2019, Tomah police responded to a medical emergency call at Anderson’s home. The child was taken to an area hospital where...
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — A person was found dead in their vehicle early Thursday morning after crashing into a road sign and tree, according to the Holmen Police Department. Holmen police responded to a crash at 12:12 a.m. just north of the intersection of Hwy. 53 and OT. There was a single vehicle involved and investigation showed it was headed...
TOWN OF WATERVILLE (PEPIN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Durand Thursday night. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Tamara Flynn of Durand died after losing control of the vehicle they were driving on County Highway Z west of Patnode Lane in northern Pepin County between Plum City and Durand at about 9:08 p.m. Thursday.
