Irrigon, OR

Irrigon ends agreement with sheriff’s office

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRRIGON – The Irrigon City Council has voted to let its intergovernmental agreement with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office expire at the end of June. The council also instructed City Manager Aaron Palmquist to study alternatives, which he is now doing....

