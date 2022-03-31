Blue Origin launches 6-person crew into space
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Blue Origin is set to launch another crew into space on Thursday morning if the weather cooperates.
A rocket is scheduled to blast off from a launch site in West Texas with the launch window opening around 9:30 a.m.
SNL star Pete Davidson was supposed to be on the flight, but canceled due to a scheduling conflict.
