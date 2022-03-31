ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Blue Origin launches 6-person crew into space

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jTEV_0evKuBD500

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Blue Origin is set to launch another crew into space on Thursday morning if the weather cooperates.

A rocket is scheduled to blast off from a launch site in West Texas with the launch window opening around 9:30 a.m.

SNL star Pete Davidson was supposed to be on the flight, but canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

