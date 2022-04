Back in June of 2020, Ford and Volkswagen signed off on a landmark partnership agreement that includes a number of joint projects, including two future Ford EV crossovers that will ride on VW’s MEB platform and be produced at the Ford Cologne Assembly Plant – now known as the Ford Cologne Electrification Center – in Germany. The existence of these two MEB-based Ford EV crossovers was finally confirmed by the automaker yesterday as part of a broader EV lineup destined for Europe, which will consist of nine all-electric vehicles in that region by 2024. Additionally, Ford has now doubled its planned annual global EV production target as a result of these additions.

