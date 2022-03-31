ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Six Flags Great Adventure Prepares To Open April 2

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awVgz_0evKt3Gj00
Photo courtesy Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON – The 2022 season for Six Flags Great Adventure is slated to officially launch this weekend on April 2.

As they’re nearing the park’s 50th year, the property will celebrate with an array of beautification and modernization efforts as well as a wide range of enhancements and dozens of projects set to be completed this spring and summer.

The company is now hiring for the 2022 season, which runs through January 1, 2023. Openings in more than 10 diverse departments with most wages ranging from $15 to $20 per hour. Those interested can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com or visit the Employment Center daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Six Flags Great Adventure operating dates and hours are as follows:

  • April 2 and 3, 9 to 22: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • April 23 to 24: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 and 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily April 9 to 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IXLL_0evKt3Gj00
Photo courtesy Six Flags

Six Flags Great Adventure park opening additions include:

  • Entry Pavilion – Guests will begin their theme park adventure at a new front gate pavilion featuring high-tech, touchless security screening;
  • Single Rider Lines – To shorten wait times by filling in every available seat, single rider lines will be available at Jersey Devil Coaster, El Toro, Nitro and Medusa;
  • Restaurant Makeovers – Two of the park’s largest indoor restaurants, Yum Yum Café and Granny’s, will feature new floors, décor, menu boards, and traffic flow. Granny’s will also feature a new, outdoor bar;
  • New ‘Giraffe Encounter’ Safari VIP Tour – This new safari VIP experience will take guests on an off-road adventure on open-air trucks. An informative and engaging tour guide will lead guests through seven sections of the Wild Safari and provide an opportunity to hand-feed giraffes at Camp Aventura. Guests can see the safari’s new babies, including three giraffe calves, Sawyer the rhinoceros, red lechwe and sable calves, and more. The Wild Safari also features an expanded, two-lane roadway with five newly paved miles. Tour tickets may be purchased in advance or at the park, and tours will run from the theme park’s Frontier Adventures section weekends through Sept. 4;
  • Digital Maps – With a focus on conservation, Six Flags has transitioned from paper maps to digital maps. Guests will utilize oversized map boards throughout the park and scan a QR code to access the map easily on their phones;
  • Q SMART Technology – To improve the guest experience through enhanced ride line speed and efficiency, Six Flags will transition its’ THE FLASH™ Pass Q-bot to mobile Q SMART technology. From the convenience of a mobile phone and the ease of an app, with the touch of a button guests will be able to maximize their time in the park, spending less time waiting in line and more time enjoying rides, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Guests can purchase THE FLASH Pass for one ride or a full day rental;
  • New Coffee Creations – The park will feature freshly-brewed coffee creations at Sweet Treats, proudly serving Starbucks®;
  • “Wow” Moments – More emphasis will be placed on creating “Wow” moments through fun and memorable guest interactions, beautiful landscaping views including whimsical topiaries and additional seating for relaxation. Other enhancements include hydration stations to refill large water bottles; self-service drink machines for faster service in major dining locations; new pavement; new sod; painting projects including the tent-topped Boardwalk Games Center and Attitudes gift shop in the Boardwalk section, and the Main Street fountain and Buccaneer pools; new retention wall seating in the Lakefront section and a new wooden deck at the classic Buccaneer ride.

Project slated for spring/summer completion:

  • The Return of Medusa – Thrill seekers will delight in the return of the snake-haired Gorgon to Frontier Adventures—a seven-looping beast unveiled in 1999 as the world’s first floorless, top-rail roller coaster, Medusa. The ride was re-branded to BIZARRO™ 10 years later, but will return in its original form with a new color palette, logo, and Gold Rush-era backstory later this spring. The ride will operate while its transformation progresses;
  • Jr. Thrillseekers – Great Adventure will complete the two-year renovation of this action-packed section this summer. Formerly Safari Kids, the park’s largest family area will offer eight rides, all perfect for parents to enjoy with their little ones, like Lil’ Devil Coaster – the kiddie counterpart to Jersey Devil Coaster. The section will also feature shopping, dining, new, shaded seating, and the reintroduction of Barnstormer;
  • Summer Vibes Festival – Guests will drench themselves in a kaleidoscope of color at this new, summer festival, which will run July 16 to August 14. Mouth-watering treats, beat-the-heat beverages, bold, eye-popping spectacles, live entertainment, and colorful curiosities will immerse guests in the reverie of summer;
  • Fatburger® – Since 1952, Fatburger has been serving delicious, made-to-order food. Now with more than 200 locations worldwide, Fatburger will deliver hot and fresh treats to guests in Adventure Alley later this spring, like juicy beef burgers and IMPOSSIBLE™ burgers, creamy chocolate and vanilla milkshakes, crispy skinny fries and chili cheese fries;
  • New Dining Options – The park will expand its culinary options with freshly roasted rotisserie chicken at Granny’s and hand-spun cotton candy at Sugar Shack and Golden Kingdom Funnel Cake later this spring;
  • Family Restrooms – To better accommodate the needs of all guests, the theme park will introduce two new family restrooms to the Adventure Alley section later this spring;
  • Johnny Rockets Pavilion – Johnny Rocket’s outdoor dining patio will sport new wooden pavilion shade covering later this spring;
  • BATMAN™ The Ride – The epic, floorless, chairlift-style BATMAN The Ride will showcase a shiny, new coat of paint this spring. This five-looping scream machine continues to rank as a fan favorite. The ride will operate while its beautification progresses;
  • Volta Electric Vehicle Charging Stations – Units will be available in the theme park, water park and safari parking lots this summer; and
  • New Entry Marquee – A massive, new Six Flags marquee with digital board will replace the marquee on Rt. 537 this summer.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online

12K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow Jersey Shore Online and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX 2

Six Flags opens the season on April 2 with new attractions

EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags will open the season on April 2 with some new attractions. Some of those new attractions include Six Flags’ new Low Sensory Space to celebrate Autism Awareness Month this April, Spring Blooms flower displays from April 15 to May 2, more relaxation stations, Hurricane Harbor’s new Adventure Cove area, and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Business
Troy Record

Six Flags Great Escape hiring for 2022 season

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — Six Flags Great Escape Resort is ready to fill more than 1,500 positions for the upcoming 2022 season. The annual job fair is scheduled for two separate days, Thursday, March 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Six Flags Great Escape Human Resources building at 33 Round Pond Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
QUEENSBURY, NY
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Six Flags Fiesta Texas turns 30!

SAN ANTONIO — Monday marks Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ 30th. The popular theme park honored the special occasion with performers and special guests from the park's original opening cast anniversary. The popular theme park honored the special occasion with performers and special guests from the park's original opening cast at noon.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six Flags Great Adventure#Adventure Park#Yum Yum#Sixflagsjobs Com#Single Rider Lines#Jersey Devil Coaster#El Toro#Medusa#Restaurant Makeovers
12 News

Splash into spring: Six Flags Hurricane Harbor now open for the season

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s time to splash into the season, right as we’re in the middle of spring break and warming temps in the Valley. One way to stay cool with the family is visiting Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix. The water park is open on weekends through May 20 and then will be open seven days a week for summer.
PHOENIX, AZ
Time Out Global

Hobbledown Heath adventure playground opens in June

As a special gift to the grown-ups who are already eyeing up the long school summer holidays with a certain amount of trepidation, and to the delight of adventure-loving kids, who have probably had a bit of a damp squib of on the vacation front in the last couple of years, we have glad tidings – London’s biggest adventure play park opens this June in west London. Hobbledown Heath is opening in Hounslow.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Jersey Shore Online

Report: No Native American Artifacts At Park

BRICK – The renovation of Cedar Bridge Manor Park could begin as early as this spring since an archaeological survey has been completed and no historical artifacts were found. Permits to proceed with the project were delayed since the .91-acre waterfront park on Manor Drive was located in a...
BRICK, NJ
5 On Your Side

Here's what is new and changing at Six Flags this season

EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags St. Louis is reopening for its 2022 season on April 2, with two new attractions. The theme park made the announcement in a Wednesday news release. “As we open the park for our 2022 season, we are focused on improving our guests’ experience through technology, innovation and renovation,” said Park President Phil Liggett. “In addition to introducing a new thrill ride and an updated kid’s area in Hurricane Harbor, we have made changes and upgrades in the park that will make our guests’ visit more carefree and more enjoyable than ever before.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jersey Shore Online

Albert Music Hall Delivers Exciting Line-Up For 25th Anniversary Show

WARETOWN – The Sounds of the Jersey Pines came alive as music enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Albert Music Hall building on Wells Mill Road. The 350-seat concert hall features artists from near and far, who perform country, bluegrass, and old-time music. Compensation comes solely in the form of thunderous applause from audiences who regularly pack the venue.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

LBI Region Launches Savings Pass In Time For Summer Season

SHIP BOTTOM – The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce members have been serving the Long Beach Island region since the summer of 1914. Over that time there has been many challenges that the businesses have worked to overcome. In response to concerns on rising prices this year, the regional chamber has worked with stakeholders to introduce a free, mobile-exclusive savings passport to for residents and visitors.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
WGN News

DC Universe coming to Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill. — The DC Universe is coming to Six Flags Great America next month. The iconic superheroes will have their own section in the theme park starting on Friday, April 15 where guests can go on comic book inspired rides. The section will feature three reimagined attractions: The Flash: Vertical Velocity, Aquaman Splashdown and […]
GURNEE, IL
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy