Six Flags Great Adventure Prepares To Open April 2

Photo courtesy Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON – The 2022 season for Six Flags Great Adventure is slated to officially launch this weekend on April 2.

As they’re nearing the park’s 50th year, the property will celebrate with an array of beautification and modernization efforts as well as a wide range of enhancements and dozens of projects set to be completed this spring and summer.

The company is now hiring for the 2022 season, which runs through January 1, 2023. Openings in more than 10 diverse departments with most wages ranging from $15 to $20 per hour. Those interested can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com or visit the Employment Center daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Six Flags Great Adventure operating dates and hours are as follows:

April 2 and 3, 9 to 22: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 23 to 24: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 and 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily April 9 to 24.

Photo courtesy Six Flags

Six Flags Great Adventure park opening additions include:

Entry Pavilion – Guests will begin their theme park adventure at a new front gate pavilion featuring high-tech, touchless security screening;

