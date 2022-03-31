Six Flags Great Adventure Prepares To Open April 2
JACKSON – The 2022 season for Six Flags Great Adventure is slated to officially launch this weekend on April 2.
As they’re nearing the park’s 50th year, the property will celebrate with an array of beautification and modernization efforts as well as a wide range of enhancements and dozens of projects set to be completed this spring and summer.
The company is now hiring for the 2022 season, which runs through January 1, 2023. Openings in more than 10 diverse departments with most wages ranging from $15 to $20 per hour. Those interested can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com or visit the Employment Center daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Six Flags Great Adventure operating dates and hours are as follows:
- April 2 and 3, 9 to 22: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 23 to 24: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 and 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily April 9 to 24.
Six Flags Great Adventure park opening additions include:
- Entry Pavilion – Guests will begin their theme park adventure at a new front gate pavilion featuring high-tech, touchless security screening;
- Single Rider Lines – To shorten wait times by filling in every available seat, single rider lines will be available at Jersey Devil Coaster, El Toro, Nitro and Medusa;
- Restaurant Makeovers – Two of the park’s largest indoor restaurants, Yum Yum Café and Granny’s, will feature new floors, décor, menu boards, and traffic flow. Granny’s will also feature a new, outdoor bar;
- New ‘Giraffe Encounter’ Safari VIP Tour – This new safari VIP experience will take guests on an off-road adventure on open-air trucks. An informative and engaging tour guide will lead guests through seven sections of the Wild Safari and provide an opportunity to hand-feed giraffes at Camp Aventura. Guests can see the safari’s new babies, including three giraffe calves, Sawyer the rhinoceros, red lechwe and sable calves, and more. The Wild Safari also features an expanded, two-lane roadway with five newly paved miles. Tour tickets may be purchased in advance or at the park, and tours will run from the theme park’s Frontier Adventures section weekends through Sept. 4;
- Digital Maps – With a focus on conservation, Six Flags has transitioned from paper maps to digital maps. Guests will utilize oversized map boards throughout the park and scan a QR code to access the map easily on their phones;
- Q SMART Technology – To improve the guest experience through enhanced ride line speed and efficiency, Six Flags will transition its’ THE FLASH™ Pass Q-bot to mobile Q SMART technology. From the convenience of a mobile phone and the ease of an app, with the touch of a button guests will be able to maximize their time in the park, spending less time waiting in line and more time enjoying rides, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Guests can purchase THE FLASH Pass for one ride or a full day rental;
- New Coffee Creations – The park will feature freshly-brewed coffee creations at Sweet Treats, proudly serving Starbucks®;
- “Wow” Moments – More emphasis will be placed on creating “Wow” moments through fun and memorable guest interactions, beautiful landscaping views including whimsical topiaries and additional seating for relaxation. Other enhancements include hydration stations to refill large water bottles; self-service drink machines for faster service in major dining locations; new pavement; new sod; painting projects including the tent-topped Boardwalk Games Center and Attitudes gift shop in the Boardwalk section, and the Main Street fountain and Buccaneer pools; new retention wall seating in the Lakefront section and a new wooden deck at the classic Buccaneer ride.
Project slated for spring/summer completion:
- The Return of Medusa – Thrill seekers will delight in the return of the snake-haired Gorgon to Frontier Adventures—a seven-looping beast unveiled in 1999 as the world’s first floorless, top-rail roller coaster, Medusa. The ride was re-branded to BIZARRO™ 10 years later, but will return in its original form with a new color palette, logo, and Gold Rush-era backstory later this spring. The ride will operate while its transformation progresses;
- Jr. Thrillseekers – Great Adventure will complete the two-year renovation of this action-packed section this summer. Formerly Safari Kids, the park’s largest family area will offer eight rides, all perfect for parents to enjoy with their little ones, like Lil’ Devil Coaster – the kiddie counterpart to Jersey Devil Coaster. The section will also feature shopping, dining, new, shaded seating, and the reintroduction of Barnstormer;
- Summer Vibes Festival – Guests will drench themselves in a kaleidoscope of color at this new, summer festival, which will run July 16 to August 14. Mouth-watering treats, beat-the-heat beverages, bold, eye-popping spectacles, live entertainment, and colorful curiosities will immerse guests in the reverie of summer;
- Fatburger® – Since 1952, Fatburger has been serving delicious, made-to-order food. Now with more than 200 locations worldwide, Fatburger will deliver hot and fresh treats to guests in Adventure Alley later this spring, like juicy beef burgers and IMPOSSIBLE™ burgers, creamy chocolate and vanilla milkshakes, crispy skinny fries and chili cheese fries;
- New Dining Options – The park will expand its culinary options with freshly roasted rotisserie chicken at Granny’s and hand-spun cotton candy at Sugar Shack and Golden Kingdom Funnel Cake later this spring;
- Family Restrooms – To better accommodate the needs of all guests, the theme park will introduce two new family restrooms to the Adventure Alley section later this spring;
- Johnny Rockets Pavilion – Johnny Rocket’s outdoor dining patio will sport new wooden pavilion shade covering later this spring;
- BATMAN™ The Ride – The epic, floorless, chairlift-style BATMAN The Ride will showcase a shiny, new coat of paint this spring. This five-looping scream machine continues to rank as a fan favorite. The ride will operate while its beautification progresses;
- Volta Electric Vehicle Charging Stations – Units will be available in the theme park, water park and safari parking lots this summer; and
- New Entry Marquee – A massive, new Six Flags marquee with digital board will replace the marquee on Rt. 537 this summer.
