COVID test kits available at select Thumb Area libraries

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has expanded its efforts to provide free, at-home testing kits to underserved areas of the state by providing test kits to additional libraries, including a number in the Thumb.

In Huron County, kits are now available at Bad Axe Area District Library, 200 S. Hanselman St., as well as the Sleeper Public Library, 2236 E. Main St., in Ubly and Deckerville Public Library, 3542 Main St., in Sanilac County.

In all there are now a total of 70 locations participating in the program.

Barb Butch, director of Sleeper Public Library, said they received the kits from the state last week and have already distributed several of them. The library received 300 in total, she added.

“We have them out and available for people,” Butch said. “If they’re in need of any, we have more than enough.”

For Michigan families spending more time in group settings, with extended and/or vulnerable family members and friends, or returning from Spring Break trips, these test kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of the virus when returning to work and school, according to a press release from the MDHHS.

"This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive. "Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease."

More than 24,000 kits have been shipped to 70 libraries. Test kits are limited at each location and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Michiganders are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household.

Bad Axe Area District Library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ubly’s Sleeper Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Deckerville Public Library is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.