ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix's 10 Most-Viewed Movies This March

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Films like "The Adam Project," "Black Crab" and "Rescued by Ruby" were among the movies Netflix subscribers were viewing the most this...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek
Newsweek

857K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

787M+

Views

Related
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Has Streamer's Highest Ratings of the Year

Last Friday saw the release of Netflix's latest original movie, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed The Adam Project. Harkening back to the likes of Amblin movies from the 1980s, and coming from two creative forces that are deeply engrained in Netflix's portfolio anyway, the film has already become a major hit for the streamer, posting their best stats of the year so far. The official Top 10 website for Netflix has been updated to reveal the first numbers for the film, revealing that The Adam Project was streamed 92.43 million hours in its first three days of release, making it the biggest movie debut on Netflix of 2022 and the biggest since Don't Look Up back in December.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolaj Coster Waldau
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Leighton Meester
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish#Black Crab#The Adam Project#Valhalla#Flix Patrol#Bad Vegan#Turkish#Ruby There
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO Max, and More

If you're giving your watchlist a good spring cleaning, save room for two of this month's biggest returning shows: FX's acclaimed dramedy Atlanta and Netflix's hit romance Bridgerton. The two shows don't exactly have a lot in common, but they're coming back to television a day apart — and they hit streaming the same day (March 25), following Atlanta's Thursday premiere on FX. (Read our review of Atlanta Season 3 here.) Over on Amazon, singer-rapper-flutist Lizzo's new reality series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls also premieres March 25. It's a big day! This month has saved some of the best debuts for last; the new Marvel series Moon Knight hits Disney+ on March 30.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story star joins Bradley Cooper's Netflix movie

American Horror Story star Matt Bomer has joined Bradley Cooper's new Netflix film. The biopic Maestro could be an Oscar contender, as it's the story of esteemed composer Leonard Bernstein's tumultuous personal life. Bomer has been cast as a clarinet player with whom Bernstein reportedly had an affair during his...
MOVIES
E! News

Amy Schumer Will Be "Out of Office" After Oscars Drama

Watch: Hollywood Turns on Will Smith: Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer & More. If you need Amy Schumer, try her next month. The comedian shared she has rest on her agenda in a March 31 Instagram post. In the photo, Amy is seen cuddling her son, Gene David Fischer, 24 months, on a bed amongst toys and books.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Why isn’t Ariana Grande at the ceremony this year?

Ariana Grande fans were dismayed after the Positions singer appeared to snub the 2022 Grammy Awards.Despite being nominated for several awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance, the pop star did not attend the ceremony. Posting to Instagram before the event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Grande said she felt as though she had “already won”. “Some Positions memories to celebrate Grammy Day,” she wrote, sharing a clip of behind-the-scenes moments from recording her latest album. “Reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply,” she wrote....
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
857K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy