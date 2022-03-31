ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

UPDATE: Executive sessions planned over drainage issues

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZD5E_0evKsM8K00

Three potential executive sessions are posted on Tuesday's City Council special meeting agenda - all to discuss drainage projects that have drawn legal challenges and controversy to Lafayette.

On the agenda for the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. in the City-Parish Council Auditorium, are potential executive sessions for the lawsuit filed by the Guillory administration, as well as two projects in which property owners say the government violated their property rights and state law to take land for drainage work.

Last week, Mayor President Josh Guillory's administration filed suit against St. Martin Parish and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the ongoing spoil levee issue. At issue is the work of some LCG contractors that happened in St. Martin Parish in February. After months of negotiation with St. Martin Parish and the US Army Corps of Engineers over removal of levees created by spoil dredged from the river more than 50 years ago, Lafayette contractors removed the spoil levees without notifying anyone - indeed, St. Martin officials claim some of the work took place at night.

LCG says the work was necessary to allow water to flow into St. Martin Parish and relieve Lafayette Parish flooding. St. Martin Parish officials say there's no evidence that the work with help Lafayette at all, but could cause damage to St. Martin. They also claim that the proper permits weren't obtained. The Corps currently is investigating the work done to see if any Corps permits were necessary. To see our stories about the situation, click here , here and here .

There are two lawsuits pending against LCG regarding property the Guillory administration wants to use to build detention ponds - and there are similar claims regarding the legitimacy of the process and, in one case, an alleged lack of proof that the project will even improve drainage.

In both cases the work has been halted by the courts.

Earlier this month, a judge halted work on a piece of property that landowners claim is high and dry and not the appropriate location for detention ponds. A hearing over the project was stopped because of an alleged ethical issue involving an LCG contract engineer, and will resume next month. To read about that, click here .

In November, LCG lost a similar court battle when a judge ruled in favor of the landowners. The judge found that LCG did not follow state law in seizing and doing work on the property. LCG is appealing that case. Our media partners at The Acadiana Advocate posted this story about that hearing.

Comments / 0

KATC News
KATC News

28K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
Sheridan Media

Attorney Says No Wrongdoing in Rural Health Executive Session

During last week’s Johnson County Rural Health Care District Board meeting, a question was raised on whether or not discussions by the board should have been conducted in executive session or in an open public meeting, and if discussions may have been illegal. Board Chair Marilyn Connolly said she...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell takes on housing issue at work session

The Kalispell City Council will hold a work session Monday to look at housing resources in the area. The discussion will review efforts the city has taken up in recent years to increase housing stock and affordability within city limits. These include removing barriers to entry for the housing development, particularly multi-family housing.
KALISPELL, MT
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Executive Session Results in Real Estate Sale

At their Tuesday meeting, Buffalo City Councilman Wes Haskins made a motion to go into executive session to discuss two separate items. When the council reconvened the regular meeting, no announcement was made concerning the possible litigation the city might be involved in, but the second item was the authorization of a sale in the Buffalo Business Park.
BUFFALO, WY
Forsyth County News

Planning members discuss two large residential projects at work session

A pair of neighborhood projects with more than 100 planned homes each were discussed at a recent meeting of the Forsyth County Planning Commission. The matters were discussed by the commission during a work session on Tuesday, March 15 and there were no comments from applicants or the public unless called by board members.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Eureka Times-Standard

Supes to revisit auditor-controller issues in closed session Tuesday

The county’s finances are in disarray and many in the county are pointing their fingers at the county Auditor-Controller’s Office. On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors are set to discuss a Nov. 3 letter from unnamed heads of county departments expressing frustration at the performance of Auditor-Controller Karen Paz Dominguez. The discussion will not be open to the public since the letter involves the threat of potential litigation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#City Council#Corps
The Day

Waterford held first public input session on affordable housing plan

Waterford— Residents shared their thoughts Tuesday night during a virtual informational meeting on the town's draft affordable housing plan. Required by the state as part of Public Act 17-170, the plan has to explain how the municipality intends to increase its number of affordable housing developments and update that plan every five years. Municipalities have until June to adopt a plan but not before receiving input from the community.
WATERFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KATC News

AG Opinion: Lafayette Crime Stoppers can't use court funds for banquet

Lafayette Crime Stoppers won't be able to use money collected from defendants to pay for its annual awards banquet. An opinion issued by the Attorney General's Office says that money - which is a court cost of $2 per charge added to fines levied in traffic and criminal cases - can be used for most of Crime Stoppers' operations but not for the banquet.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy