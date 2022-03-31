Englewood robberies: At least 10 rideshare or taxi drivers robbed near same block so far this year

Chicago police said at least 10 rideshare and taxi drivers have been robbed at one specific spot on the South Side.

All 10 robberies happened near the intersection of 73rd Street and Seeley Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood.

These incidents go back to January. The most recent was March 15.

In each case, an unknown suspect or suspects would order a rideshare or taxi, then pull out a gun and demand the driver's personal property, Chicago police said.

The robberies took place near the 7300-block of South Seeley Avenue at these times:

- 7 p.m. March 15

- 3 p.m. March 15

- 5 a.m. Feb. 14

- 7 a.m. Feb. 13

- 9 p.m. Feb. 8

- 7:30 a.m. Feb. 5

- 3:50 a.m. Feb. 4

- 2 p.m. Feb. 3

- 9:20 a.m. Feb. 3

- 7:45 a.m. Jan. 25

The suspect was described as male, 15 to 25 years old and wearing a black ski mask and brown or maroon jacket. He was carrying a black handgun, CPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.