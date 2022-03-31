Bruce Willis was being fed lines, misfired stunt gun before aphasia announcement: report

Producers on Bruce Willis movies had reportedly been making concessions for years, long before the action hero star’s family announced his aphasia diagnosis.

The 67-year-old actor is “stepping away” from his acting career after his recent diagnosis, which affects the ability to speak, write and communicate, his family announced Wednesday.

But crew members on his movies told the Los Angeles Times that there had been worrying signs about his health for years.

In June 2020, “Out of Death” director Mike Burns told his screenwriter that they had to cut five pages of dialogue from Willis’ script, keeping it “short and sweet,” the Times reported late Wednesday.

“We also need to abbreviate his dialogue a bit so that there are no monologues, etc.,” Burns wrote in an email.

In April, on the set of “White Elephant,” director Jesse V. Johnson was encouraged to get Willis in and out of production as quickly as possible.

“After our experience on ‘White Elephant,’ it was decided as a team that we would not do another,” Johnson told the L.A. Times. “We are all Bruce Willis fans, and the arrangement felt wrong and ultimately a rather sad end to an incredible career, one that none of us felt comfortable with.”

At the same time, Willis reportedly didn’t even know why he was on set, two crew members told the Times anonymously.

“I know why you’re here, and I know why you’re here, but why am I here?” he reportedly asked.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent claims that Willis misfired a gun at least twice while they were filming “Hard Kill,” in which she played his daughter. A line from Willis was supposed to be a cue for Kent to duck, but he repeatedly fired the prop gun before saying the line, leaving her unaware, she told the Times.

The on-set armorer denied Kent’s retelling, but several unidentified crew members backed her up.

Multiple sources also told the L.A. Times of an actor who would travel with Willis and be cast in all of his movies in exchange for feeding him lines on set through a hidden earpiece.

Willis’ family announced his diagnosis in a heartbreaking group statement.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

" As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”