One place in Birmingham for everything you love—food, drinks, movies + more [VIDEO]

I'm a dog guy. Always have been. Oh, it's not that I hate cat's, cat's are fine. But dog's are...well, dog's. I've had several through the decades I've stumbled on the planet. The first I remember was Sparky, a collie-mix we had on the farm. She was followed by Sarge, a German Shepard on that same farm. He turned out to be the one my dad loved best, the one he said was smarter than a lot of people he knew. How special was Sarge? Dad had a polaroid of him on the wall of his Nursing Home room until the day he died at eighty-six.

