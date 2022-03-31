ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One place in Birmingham for everything you love—food, drinks, movies + more [VIDEO]

By Cecilia Wood
Cover picture for the articleA cool cocktail bar to unwind with friends? Check. The perfect coworking space to launch your biz? Check. A spacious apartment to call home? Check. Welcome to The Pizitz, your go-to destination for everything you...

Bham Now

10 best things we ate in Birmingham in March

Want recommendations for what to eat in Birmingham in April? The Bham Now team is back with the best things we ate in March. Based on the amount of food we eat as a team, you could say we’re experts. Here are ten of the best dishes we tried, from sushi with strawberries to pizza with hot honey.
6 must-try things around the Hoover Met you’ll love

From parks to family events, Hoover Met has become one of the buzziest spots. There’s so much to do, so keep reading to find out everything that’s happening in Brock’s Gap. 1. Brock Gap’s Brewing Company. The newest edition to Hoover is finally open. We’re excited...
We tried a MrBeast Burger at Kemp’s Kitchen & Bakery in Gardendale—here’s what we thought

For a while now, my kids had been begging me to let them try a MrBeast Burger in Birmingham. If you’re not familiar with MrBeast—real name Jimmy Donaldson—he’s a famous 23-year-old YouTuber known for his generous giveaways, video game tournaments and goofy stunts. In addition to his YouTube channel (with more than 92 million subscribers), MrBeast operates a chain of “ghost kitchens” throughout the country called MrBeast Burger.
Check out these 6 new businesses that are making a splash in the Birmingham area—including a new kitchen in Leeds

Hooray for more opening news! Today, we’re bringing you six new businesses that have or will open their doors so soon. Excited to dive in? Let’s go. Meet your new furniture BFFs. Sara Sells is a Tennessee-based company looking to plant their roots a little further south. The concept? A once-a-month warehouse sale of furniture, home decor and more—all at a great price. If you’re tired of waiting on “out of stock” items and ridiculous shipping times, you’ll be thrilled to know that everything is ready to be picked up in stores. They offer both pick-up the following week of their sale or local delivery so you’ll be able to get your items home in a flash.
Don’t miss these 15 weekend events + more in Birmingham—April 1-3

The weekend may roll in with April Fool’s Day, but there’s no fooling about how many great events are happening this weekend around Birmingham. Two Saturday, April 2 events you won’t want to miss: the grand opening of City Bowls in Trussville and Cahaba’s Night Bazaar at Cahaba Brewing. Read on for all the details and more.
Cahaba Night Bazaar

Join us for the first annual Cahaba Night Bazaar! Browse over 60 local vendors, artists, and makers, enjoy food trucks, live music, drink specials, and more!LIVE MUSIC. https://www.facebook.com/events/523374405845338/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22page_admin_bar%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22events_admin_tool%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22events_admin_tool%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22create_dialog%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D.
5 spring-themed sweets you need to try in Homewood

It’s officially springtime and with Easter around the corner, we are in the mood for sweets. Who are we kidding? We’re always in the mood for sweets. We’ve rounded up 5 of our favorite places to grab a spring-themed dessert in Homewood. 1. Savage’s Bakery. This...
