Spring is almost here and we are all ready to get out and enjoy some live music. So many great concerts are coming to the area including Borger. Borger, Texas has been updating the dome. They have been working on this for awhile and aren't quite done yet, but they are wanting to show it off a bit. Hopefully soon they will be able to announce the grand opening for the Dome. However, in the meantime they are hosting a series of outdoor concerts called Live at the Dome Saturday, April 30th.

BORGER, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO