County Library Board Meets On Zoom April 4

As a single mother, Margaret Clinton often relies on services at the Boulder Public Library. Because of this, the Gunbarrel resident is very much in support of the formation of a property-tax funded library district, which is set to be voted on next month. “Solidifying Boulder’s library services is good...
WESTMORELAND — The Westmoreland Central School District’s board of education has rescheduled its meeting which was to be held on Tuesday, April 12. The new date of the meeting is Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education meeting room at the Junior/Senior High School.
Thurston County will reopen its board room to in-person meetings starting this week, but it also will stop livestreaming some meetings. The Board of County Commissioners decided on the policy last week during an agenda-setting meeting. All meetings have been livestreamed to the county’s YouTube channel over the past two...
(TNS) — For Eau Claire County Supervisor Dane Zook, last week was the first time he met some of his colleagues in-person. "It's always nice to put a face to the name," said Zook, who was elected in April 2020. The board convened in-person last week for the first...
Town Manager Sarah Stanton Monday detailed all of the recommended procedures that would lead to a return to in-person meetings by town boards and committees. But after some discussion, no board member made a motion, and Chair Emily Mitchell said the matter will be discussed again at the next full meeting on April 11.
