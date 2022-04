The oldest continuously-held major sporting event in the United States takes place on Saturday, May 7, when the starting gate opens for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The Run for the Roses has been staged every year at Churchill Downs without interruption since the inaugural running on May 17, 1875. The field for this year's 148th running of the Kentucky Derby 2022 is taking shape, with Kentucky Jockey Club winner Smile Happy as the favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at 6-1. West Coast is right behind him in the Kentucky Derby odds 2022 at 7-1. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

