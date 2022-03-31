ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Calm winds, warmer temperatures

By Roxy Van Ruiten
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Thursday!

Well today we are expecting another day in the 70s just like yesterday, but thankfully those winds have finally subsided, expect mostly clear skies and nice calm winds today!☀️

We are only going to warm up and dry up from here so expect beautiful warm weather this weekend!

Tomorrow for your Friday and April Fools Day we are going to warm up even more in the 80s and staying in the 80s throughout your weekend so its definitely feeling like Spring!🌸🌺🌷💐

Which means you can definitely wash those cars this weekend!🧼🧽🚗

Next week however we are expecting another cold front to move in, its not going to cool us down by too much but it is going to bring us even more windy conditions, so expect back to back windy days next week.

Have a terrific Thursday everyone!!😇

