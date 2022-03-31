65-year-old man killed in crash between pickup truck and SUV, cops say
A 65-year-old New Jersey man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Burlington County, officials said. The crash happened around 7:55...www.nj.com
A 65-year-old New Jersey man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Burlington County, officials said. The crash happened around 7:55...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0