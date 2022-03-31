ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

65-year-old man killed in crash between pickup truck and SUV, cops say

By Jeff Goldman
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 65-year-old New Jersey man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Burlington County, officials said. The crash happened around 7:55...

Daily Voice

Philly Men Caught Trafficking More Than 1.5 Pounds Of Cocaine, PCP To Mercer County: Prosecutor

Two Philadelphia men were charged after they were caught trafficking more than a pound and a half of cocaine and PCP to Mercer County, authorities announced. Philadelphia residents Jorge Mercado-Torres, 28, and Christopher Seabrook, 47, were taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree narcotics offenses and second-degree weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
