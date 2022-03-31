ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones makes $100,000 donation to Brockton Boys and Girls Club

By Danny Jaillet
 3 days ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones visited the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in the Brockton, Mass. on Tuesday. While there, he presented the club with a $100,000 donation.

It was part of a visit that included Jones handing out Nerf footballs, playing basketball, and teaching kids the “Griddy.” The latter was the touchdown dance that Jones did after scoring a touchdown in the Pro Bowl in February.

The second-year quarterback also took a tour of the facility. In addition to the tours, he spoke to an older group of the kids at the club as well, and watched one of their highlight tapes.

One of his main goals is to help out the youth in the community, according to Patriots.com’s Alexandra Francesco.

“I’ve been super busy focused on football, but I want to be able to step out [in the community] like I did in college and high school,” Jones said. “Helping younger kids is kind of what my passion is, young people, whether they like sports or not, to help them reach their dreams.”

As Jones looks to make advancements on the field, he is aiming to make a big impact in the community as well.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions 2022 NFL draft: A safety for every round

The latest in the “prospect for every round” at one position moves to the defensive backfield, where the Detroit Lions are definitely in the market for a safety. Entering April, safety remains the most urgent need on the entire roster. Bringing free agent Tracy Walker back solidifies one starting spot, but on a defense that is looking to often play three safeties at a time, the other two current projected starters are Will Harris and Brady Breeze, with special teams ace C.J. Moore the only notable challenger.
NFL
