26-slip home for bay fishing boats is in the works off Calhoun Avenue in Destin
A dock complete with 26 boat slips for bay boats may be ready to go by next season. Mike Buckingham and Wayne Lung of West End RV LLC are looking to build a 390-plus foot T-dock with 26 boat slips with lifts at 105 and 109 Calhoun Avenue on Choctawhatchee Bay on the west end of Destin.
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Oct. 26
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. Gather your littlest ghouls and ghosts for the Destin Library’s annual Halloween Hike on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. Trick-or-Treat stations will be set up on the front lawn where library staff and volunteers will be handing out crafts, snacks, candy, and toys.
Information, fried fish and a game of Jeopardy set stage for annual Destin Open House
More than 200 people came out Thursday for the annual City of Destin Open House at the Destin Community Center. The open house was a chance for the community to see what their city has to offer as well as enjoy some fried fish, cheese grits and hushpuppies. Lunch was provided by local chef Jim Shirah of Dewey Destin’s. Waste Management provided “eco-friendly” plates, napkins, cups and utensils.
16th annual Holiday Craft Show at community center is Nov. 18-19
The City of Destin’s 16th Annual Holiday Craft Show will be held at the Destin Community Center on Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be over 60 vendors displaying hand-crafted jewelry, wreaths, books, food items, and much more. Vendor booths are available for $45 for Destin residents and $55 for non-residents. The price includes one 8 x 10 space, one 6-foot table, and two chairs ($10 extra for a corner booth or an extra table). Register early, as space is limited.
Flagship Healthcare Trust acquires ambulatory surgery center in Destin
Flagship Healthcare Properties (Flagship), an outpatient healthcare real estate firm, has acquired the Class A, 100% leased, and recently renovated Destin Surgery Center in Destin. Located at 1225 Airport Road, a medical and commercial corridor near U.S. 98, the 12,691-square-foot multispecialty ambulatory surgery center (ASC) features four operating rooms. The...
Destin Rotary Club announces new board, Rotarian of the Year and scholarship winner
The Rotary Club of Destin recently announced its 2022-23 board of directors. Marcia Hull will serve as president. Others named to the board are Brenda Gray, Christian Carlee, Michael Burgess, John Prudhome, Zhalman Harris, Bekah Manley, Mackenzie Mainland, Les Porterfield, Shannah Hanks, Shantelle Dedicke, Lori Leath Smith, Ryan Simus, Dave Morrow and Lockwood Wernet.
