ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, OR

Union girls basketball team earns all-state recognition

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4EQy_0evKpc1d00

UNION — Capping off a storybook ending to the season, the Union girls basketball team hauled in high marks in the postseason awards.

On the heels of leading the team to a 2A state championship, seniors Callie Glenn and Audrey Wells earned spots on the all-state teams — Glenn earned player of the year honors and Wells was selected to the second team. Head coach Jordan Klebaum-Johnston was named 2A coach of the year after guiding Union to the program’s first state championship.

“It really is, in my opinion, icing on top of a team accolade as big as winning a state championship,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “For them to win some individual accolades is pretty cool stuff.”

Glenn was the anchor for Union on both sides of the ball, leading the charge in all facets of the game. The senior averaged 21.4 points, 5.7 steals, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The guard was lethal from long range, converting 69 three-pointers on the season. Her 125 steals this year created a nightmare for opposing guards, alongside Wells who averaged four steals, eight points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

For Glenn, the player-of-the-year selection rounds out a season where she also was a unanimous first-team selection on the Blue Mountain Conference all-league team.

“That’s been my goal since my sophomore year,” she said of the recognition as the state’s top 2A player.

Glenn is set to play college basketball at Clackamas Community College next winter.

“Going into playing collegiate basketball, it’s a pretty good reminder and confidence booster,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “She’s put in the hard work and it’s all been for a reason.”

Wells wrapped up her prep career with an all-state second-team nod and first-team league recognition after a productive season. She totaled 175 points, 150 rebounds, 88 steals and 57 assists.

“This is beyond my wildest dreams,” Wells said. “I’m super grateful for all the people who have been behind me all these years.”

Klebaum-Johnston noted that Union senior Kaylin Nowak is another player who deserved state recognition for her strong season on the hardwood this year.

Nowak averaged 6.3 points per game and was a key part of Union’s core trio of players who started playing together in second grade. The forward averaged nearly a double-double in the playoffs for the Bobcats — and she converted four three-pointers and finished with 16 points in Union’s win over Salem Academy in the 2A championship game.

“It’s really cool to see those girls that have worked so hard since they were in second grade to get recognition,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “It’s a very well-deserved recognition.”

For Klebaum-Johnston, the coach-of-the-year award comes in just her second year at the helm of the Union girls basketball program. The Bobcats averaged just under 50 points per game and held opponents to 30 points per game. Union tallied a 25-3 overall record and went 11-1 in league play — the Bobcats rode a 13-game winning streak through the end of state tournament action.

For coaches and players alike, the state recognition showcases the team’s mentality from the start of the season.

“It recognizes all the hard work our team has put in,” Glenn said.

Alongside Union’s nominations, Enterprise saw two players earn all-state recognition. Seniors Rilyn Kirkland and Jada Gray both were honorable mention selections.

While the Union girls team is pleased with individual honors to wrap up the season, Union’s leader on the bench still prefers the euphoria of winning a state championship.

“I don’t know if it will ever feel real,” Wells said.

“It’s still a pretty magical feeling, even a couple weeks later,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “When you put in a lot of time and hours, it feels good. I have to say, when our state championship rings come in, that will feel quite a bit better.”

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

2022 All-Heartland Girls Basketball Super Squad Members

Hastings St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said he had a feeling Bailey Kissinger was going to be good when she got into high school. He found out how good during the first open gym. He found a player that gave it her all. That hard work gave her a starting spot on varsity her freshman year.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Union, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Union, OR
Basketball
Local
Oregon Education
Union, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Basketball
HometownLife.com

Hometown Life All-Area girls basketball team: Vote for the best center!

On Friday, Hometown Life sports reporter Brandon Folsom told you who he thought were the best girls basketball players in west metro Detroit. For the first time ever, readers can vote for who they thought were the area's best players at each individual position: Center, power forward, small forward, shooting guard and point guard.
LIVONIA, MI
Niles Daily Star

Eddies’ Laubach, Pobuda lead all-state selections

EDWARDSBURG — Macey Laubach, a senior at Edwardsburg High School, was one of four players to receive all-state honors from the Associated Press this week. Laubach, who helped lead the Eddies to a 20-0 regular-season record, a district and regional championship, and a spot in the Division 2 state quarterfinals, was a second-team selection by the AP.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
Daily Leader

The Daily Leader’s 2022 All-Area Boys Soccer Team

In his varsity soccer career Brady has played all over the field for Brookhaven High coach Aaron Ayers. A senior, he stepped up as a goal scorer in 2021-2022 as he notched a team best 13 goals for the Panthers while also adding two assists. Also plays baseball for Ole Brook.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Wells
La Grande Observer

Devin Bell named OSAA athlete of the week

LA GRANDE — Recent performances on the diamond from one of La Grande’s standout baseball players was recognized by the Oregon School Activities Association. OSAA named La Grande senior infielder Devin Bell the Toyota athlete of the week on Thursday, March 31. Bell was honored alongside Hallee Hughes, a track athlete for Willamina High School.
LA GRANDE, OR
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
460
Followers
97
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy