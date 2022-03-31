Union girls basketball team earns all-state recognition

UNION — Capping off a storybook ending to the season, the Union girls basketball team hauled in high marks in the postseason awards.

On the heels of leading the team to a 2A state championship, seniors Callie Glenn and Audrey Wells earned spots on the all-state teams — Glenn earned player of the year honors and Wells was selected to the second team. Head coach Jordan Klebaum-Johnston was named 2A coach of the year after guiding Union to the program’s first state championship.

“It really is, in my opinion, icing on top of a team accolade as big as winning a state championship,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “For them to win some individual accolades is pretty cool stuff.”

Glenn was the anchor for Union on both sides of the ball, leading the charge in all facets of the game. The senior averaged 21.4 points, 5.7 steals, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The guard was lethal from long range, converting 69 three-pointers on the season. Her 125 steals this year created a nightmare for opposing guards, alongside Wells who averaged four steals, eight points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

For Glenn, the player-of-the-year selection rounds out a season where she also was a unanimous first-team selection on the Blue Mountain Conference all-league team.

“That’s been my goal since my sophomore year,” she said of the recognition as the state’s top 2A player.

Glenn is set to play college basketball at Clackamas Community College next winter.

“Going into playing collegiate basketball, it’s a pretty good reminder and confidence booster,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “She’s put in the hard work and it’s all been for a reason.”

Wells wrapped up her prep career with an all-state second-team nod and first-team league recognition after a productive season. She totaled 175 points, 150 rebounds, 88 steals and 57 assists.

“This is beyond my wildest dreams,” Wells said. “I’m super grateful for all the people who have been behind me all these years.”

Klebaum-Johnston noted that Union senior Kaylin Nowak is another player who deserved state recognition for her strong season on the hardwood this year.

Nowak averaged 6.3 points per game and was a key part of Union’s core trio of players who started playing together in second grade. The forward averaged nearly a double-double in the playoffs for the Bobcats — and she converted four three-pointers and finished with 16 points in Union’s win over Salem Academy in the 2A championship game.

“It’s really cool to see those girls that have worked so hard since they were in second grade to get recognition,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “It’s a very well-deserved recognition.”

For Klebaum-Johnston, the coach-of-the-year award comes in just her second year at the helm of the Union girls basketball program. The Bobcats averaged just under 50 points per game and held opponents to 30 points per game. Union tallied a 25-3 overall record and went 11-1 in league play — the Bobcats rode a 13-game winning streak through the end of state tournament action.

For coaches and players alike, the state recognition showcases the team’s mentality from the start of the season.

“It recognizes all the hard work our team has put in,” Glenn said.

Alongside Union’s nominations, Enterprise saw two players earn all-state recognition. Seniors Rilyn Kirkland and Jada Gray both were honorable mention selections.

While the Union girls team is pleased with individual honors to wrap up the season, Union’s leader on the bench still prefers the euphoria of winning a state championship.

“I don’t know if it will ever feel real,” Wells said.

“It’s still a pretty magical feeling, even a couple weeks later,” Klebaum-Johnston said. “When you put in a lot of time and hours, it feels good. I have to say, when our state championship rings come in, that will feel quite a bit better.”