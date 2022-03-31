ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Bridge, VA

Natural Bridge hosting kids’ fishing day Saturday

By Pat Thomas
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Kids’ Fishing Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at Natural Bridge State Park in Natural Bridge. From 9 a.m. to noon, kids age 12 and younger are...

www.wdbj7.com

