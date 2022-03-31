NBC baseball preview: Experienced Eastwood poised to win title

With nine of 10 starters back, including three all-league first-team performers, the Eastwood Eagles are the near-unanimous preseason favorites to win the Northern Buckeye Conference baseball title.

The Eagles earned seven out of eight-first place votes in a preseason coaches poll.

Defending champion Lake, which has the NBC's offensive MVP back, is picked to finish second. Rossford was picked third followed by Genoa, Otsego, Elmwood, Woodmore, and Fostoria.

“We see this as an honor from the other coaches. They respect what we return from last season and the success we had as a team,” Eastwood coach Kevin Leady said. “As a team, we welcome the challenge. We know each and every day we are going to face everyone's best, and we have to bring our best effort every single day.”

Leady said his team does not feel added pressure.

“Teams have equal opportunity to earn the championship on the field. The team that is most consistent throughout the 14 league games will be crowned league champions,” he said. “We believe the keys to winning the title start on the defensive side. Great pitching and defense will be the keys to whichever team wins the NBC.”

Here is a look at the teams in predicted order of finish.

EASTWOOD

■ Coach: Kevin Leady, 11th year

■ Last year: 26-4 overall, 11-3 NBC

■ Top players: Seniors Andrew Arntson, C; Lake Boos, P/OF; Isaac Cherry, 2B. Juniors Case Boos, SS; Jarod Bonfiglio, P/3B; Ethan Rapp, P; Jackson Bauer, P/OF; Justin Pickerel, 1B; Caleb Recker, DH.

■ Outlook: Lake Boos and Arntson and junior Case Boos each earned All-NBC first-team honors for Eastwood last spring. Arntson finished third in the league in batting average (.456) with 28 runs batted in, 13 doubles, and three home runs. Lake Boos (7-2) had a 2.16 earned-run average and 105 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innnigs. He also batted .326 with 20 RBIs. Case Boos (.379 with 36 stolen bases), Bonfiglio (.286, 32 RBIs), Recker (.326), Cherry (.321, 27 RBIs), and Pickerel (.301, 23 RBIs) pace the offense. Rapp went 7-1 in 51 2/3 innings, while Bauer was 3-0 with a 2.15 ERA. Leady, who has six seniors among 13 letterwinners, said his group must stay focused and step up at clutch moments.

“We have many athletes going above and beyond to prepare,” Leady said. “We have a great core returning and are excited to see how we jell. Expectations are high. But we understand the work needed to be successful.”

LAKE

■ Coach: Casey Witt, first year

■ Last year: 23-6, 13-1

■ Top players : Seniors Cam Hoffman, P/1B; Michael Tolles, C; Conner Moore, 3B/1B/P; Richie Hayward, U/P; Noah Robie, OF/P.

■ Outlook: Witt, a 2011 Lake graduate, takes over for longtime coach Greg Wilker. Witt inherits five starters with nine seniors and nine letterwinners. The Flyers will be led offensively and on the mound by senior Cam Hoffman (.410 average with 41 runs batted in and a 6-1 record with a 1.37 earned-run average). Moore batted .361 with 38 RBIs and four home runs. Hayward led the NBC with a 0.28 ERA, while Moore had a 3.26 ERA. Witt said his team will be experienced with pitching depth and good speed. However, he said consistency could be a possible trouble area.

“I'm excited for what this year has in store as we have a veteran team that has bought into what we want to do,” Witt said. “We'll rely on our nine seniors to be leaders. Our goals are to compete for a league title and be playing our best baseball at the end of the season so we can make a deep tournament run.”

ROSSFORD

■ Coach : Phil O'Shea, sixth year

■ Last year : 15-13, 8-6

■ Top players : Seniors Seth Walters, OF/MIF; Kaidyn Herrick, P/1B/3B; Trenton Bachmayer, OF. Juniors Brandon Swope, 1B/OF/P; Jacob Tuczynski, CF.

■ Outlook: Among eight total returning letterwinners are five starters and three seniors. Pitching and hitting should both be strengths. Swope, who led the NBC with a .481 batting average and finished with 20 RBIs, is the Bulldogs' top returning pitcher (2.91 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.) Tuczynski had a .370 batting average with 15 stolen bases. Bachmayer (.300) had 11 RBIs with six stolen bases. But O'Shea said his team lacks varsity experience.

“We are excited, as we feel we have the pieces to compete with anyone in the area,” O'Shea said. “As long as we play clean baseball and allow our athletes to go make plays, we have the weapons to make some noise.”

GENOA

■ Coach: Gary Nissen, 12th year

■ Last year: 12-16, 3-10

■ Top players: Seniors Seth Witt, 1B/P; Will Nissen, P; London Stuller, LF/2B; Junior Robert Messenger, OF/P. Sophomore J.J. Hartman, OF/P.

■ Outlook: Nissen believes the Comets' strengths will be pitching depth, team speed, and defense. Witt (.461 with 12 doubles, two home runs, and 22 RBIs) and Stuller (.300 and 5 RBIs) will lead the offense. Witt earned All-NBC first-team honors. Will Nissen had a 2.49 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings. Messenger (2.03 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings) and Hartman (2.72 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 18 innings) are the top three pitchers. The Comets, who have six seniors and five returning starters, must find consistency on offense.

“We look forward to improving our record form 2021 in a very competitive NBC, defending our sectional title, and improving each day throughout the season,” Nissen said.

OTSEGO

■ Coach: Chase Welker, 10th year

■ Last year: 19-11, 8-6

■ Top players: Seniors Joseph Dzierwa, P/OF; Jared Crozier, P/OF; Chase Helberg, INF. Sophomores Ty O'Brien, C; Jaxon Jeremy, INF.

■ Outlook: Welker has seven starters back with six seniors and eight returning letterwinners. He said the Knights will have solid starting pitching with good depth in the bullpen. Welker also said his team should have good bats with pop in the lineup to go along with above-average speed. Michigan State-bound Dzierwa went 7-3 with a 2.01 earned-run average and had 115 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings of work. Crozier had 38 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched. Helberg (.950 fielding percentage) and O'Brien (.991 fielding percentage) are solid defensively. Jeremy finished with a .353 batting average. Welker said his team can be streaky offensively and defensively.

“We hope to build off a solid finish in 2021, making it to the district final,” Welker said. “We need to find consistency in all areas of the game.”

ELMWOOD

■ Coach: Kyle Reiser, 35th year

■ Last year: 9-17, 5-9

■ Top players: Seniors Tegan Tyson, C; Tyler Shaffer, P. Juniors Mason Mossbarger, SS; Hayden Wickard, P/OF. Sophomore Andrew Holland, P/1B.

■ Outlook: Reiser, the dean of NBC coaches, has eight starters back. He has five seniors and nine returning letterwinners. Holland pitched 42 2/3 innings and had a 2.79 earned-run average, striking out 89 batters. Reiser said pitching, depth, and experience should be team strengths.

“We were a very young, inexperienced team last year,” Reiser said. “We should improve.”

WOODMORE

■ Coach : Jake Huss, sixth year

■ Last year : 15-13, 7-7

■ Top players: Seniors Blake Almroth, INF/P; Aaron Miller, OF; Bryce Sandwisch, C/INF; Ashton Schneider, OF/P. Junior Andrew Tucker.

■ Outlook: Huss has four returning letterwinners. Huss said the Wildcats have good team unity and are a coachable group. Miller earned All-NBC first-team honors after batting .378 with 19 stolen bases and 12 RBIs. Almroth drove in eight runs and struck out 12 batters in 14 1/3 innings. Sandwisch (10 RBIs) and Schneider also return with experience. But Huss said his team lacks overall experience and pitching depth.

“We look to be competitive every game, and this will be a team that improves as the season progresses, and maybe improve a great deal,” he said. “We will need players to step up and fill different roles.”

FOSTORIA

■ Coach : Brad Bowser, third year

■ Last year : 2-20, 0-14

■ Top players : Seniors Jared Durst, IF/P; Quincy McDonald, 1B/P. Junior Aidan Sprang, C; Kiesin Cramer, OF/P. Sophomore Matthew Balderama, CF.

■ Outlook: Bowser has six returning starters with seven returning letterwinners and two seniors. He said the Redmen should have good speed and plenty of potential for growth. Sprang posted a .318 batting average with 12 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. But he said a lack of experience and power at the plate may be trouble areas.

“We're an inexperienced team,” Bowser said. “We have great potential to improve and the kids are willing to learn. They've got the will to compete and won't be out of any game.”