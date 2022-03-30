ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Bird flu found in Franklin County backyard chickens

By Stephanie Thompson, Daniel Griffin
 1 day ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Cases of bird flu have been detected in a flock of chickens kept in a Franklin County backyard, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The department said the cases do not present an immediate public health concern.

The department said the flock is being “depopulated” to prevent the disease’s spread.

Sinkhole, health risks at Eastland Mall violate codes, says city attorney

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly referred to as the bird flu or avian flu, is a highly contagious virus that spreads quickly and is often fatal to flocks and both commercial and non-commercial poultry owners, the department said in a press release.

HPAI is often carried by free-flying waterfowl like ducks and geese and can infect chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture quarantined the affected area and will conduct additional testing in the areas in a 10-kilometer (6.21 miles) zone around the infected area.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said no human cases of bird flu have been reported in the United States.

In a previous version of this story, ODA identified the specific area the chickens were found as Hilliard. However, the City of Hilliard states the location is actually Brown Township, noting “The number of individuals within Hilliard who could even raise poultry is very limited due to city code!”

