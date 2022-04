A new restaurant has opened in Gunder and they're serving up an Iowa favorite!. Late in 2021, a Facebook post from Allen Real Estate Company got a whole lot of attention from folks in Fayette County and beyond. It revealed that the once popular restaurant The Irish Shanti in Gunder, Iowa had been sold to new owners, and that they were planning to reopen the restaurant in the spring. At the time, we didn't really have any additional details, but now that spring has (almost) arrived, so has more information.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IA ・ 19 DAYS AGO