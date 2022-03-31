ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, SD

Wiese withdraws from District 8 House race

amazingmadison.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of candidates running in the District 8 House race has decreased now to three. Incumbent Representative Marli Wiese of Madison withdrew from the election on Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. The three Republican candidates who remain in the District 8 House race are...

www.amazingmadison.com

georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
City
Wentworth, SD
City
Volga, SD
Lake County, SD
Government
County
Lake County, SD
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
City
Brookings, SD
City
Howard, SD
KCRG.com

Rick Stewart running for Governor of Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rick Stewart from Cedar Rapids has filed with the Iowa Secretary of State Office to run for Governor of Iowa. Rick Stewart is running as a Libertarian candidate after being endorsed by the Libertarian Party of Iowa at the state convention in Des Moines at the end of January 2022. Marco Battaglia from Des Moines is Stewart’s running mate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
John Mills
KELOLAND TV

11 House Republicans ask AG to bring court action against Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — With Veto Day finished, some Republican lawmakers have turned to the Office of the Attorney General to let a court decide who has spending authority over federal COVID-19 dollars. Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, sent Attorney General...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
#Republicans#Election#State#House#Senate#Lake County Commission#Democrat
Western Iowa Today

Legislature Passes Bill Forbidding Cities to Limit Where Fireworks May be Sold

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa legislature have passed a bill to ban local government ordinances that restrict where fireworks may be sold in commercial or industrial zones. Senator Mike Klimesh of Spillville says some cities are trying to use “spot zoning” to do an end run around the law that legalized firework sales in Iowa. Senator Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, says cities SHOULD have the authority to regulate where massive amounts of explosives can be sold, calling it a “safety issue.” The bill is on its way to Governor Kim Reynolds — she’s signed 44 bills from the legislature into law so far this year.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bottle/Can Deposit Bill Passes Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Drop racist’s name from street, Des Moines petitioners say

Civil rights advocates posted an online petition Wednesday calling for the city of Des Moines to rename George Flagg Parkway.Why it matters: Public memorials are intended to honor the work, moral character and ideals admired by society.The petition argues that Flagg's racist legacy caused systemic harm.Catch up fast: Flagg was a 22-year city councilperson. The petition is related to his voting against liquor license permits of applicants who had “ethnic-sounding names” and his opposition to a city ordinance that outlaws discrimination based on sexual orientation.The road, formerly Valley Drive, was renamed as a surprise by his peers on the council when he retired from office in 2002.Flagg's sons reached out to city leaders earlier this month following calls to rename the parkway. They asked the council to consider their father's full record before acting.Of note: No members of the city's current City Council were in office when the street was renamed.What's next: Petition organizers will soon ask the City Council to restore the name Valley Drive, Des Moines Peoples' Town Hall organizer Denver Foote tells Axios.A longer-term goal is to rename the road in honor of some of the people Flagg discriminated against, Foote says.
DES MOINES, IA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Hillsboro News-Times

Pham, Hindley to face each other in Oregon House District 36 race

The Hillsboro Democrat and Hazeldale Republican were the only two candidates to file before last week's deadline.House District 36 is among those that have been the most drastically redrawn in this year's redistricting. While Sheri Schouten has represented much of the city of Beaverton, her new district of residence encompasses pieces of South Hillsboro, along with a swath of unincorporated, partly rural Washington County south to the Yamhill County line. Most of its Beaverton territory has been moved into neighboring districts, leaving only parts of West Beaverton in the new House District 36. Schouten chose to retire rather than start...
HILLSBORO, OR

