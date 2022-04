NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Crews from several fire departments have now gotten two fires under control in southern Indiana. Capt. Ryan Houchen with the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District said all fire departments in Floyd County have responded to a fire near Corydon Pike that stretches more than a mile to Quarry Rd. Crews from Charlestown and Jeffersonville are also assisting with the fire.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO