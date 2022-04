Mysteries pop up in improbable places. Perhaps you're swimming in a public pool, and you don't know why someone threw a candy bar in the deep end (you hope it's a candy bar). You visit a diner, order coffee and pie, then die. Or maybe you find yourself on Google's sunny campus in Mountain View, California, and you realize, with a shudder, that all the little green Android statues are gone. Cue the creepy music: That third mystery is real and no one knows what to make of it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO