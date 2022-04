In 2022, heartland rockers The Gaslight Anthem will tour for the first time in four years after the New Jersey-based band ended their "indefinite hiatus." With dates in the U.S. and Europe, the trek kicks off in Berlin on Aug. 9 and stops at further cities in Germany, England and Ireland. A hop across the pond brings the band to 15 stateside places from Portland, Ore., to Washington, D.C. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (March 29) via The Gaslight Anthem's official website.

