This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Yes — and with the right strategy, it can be a particularly lucrative decision for points and miles enthusiasts. Paying a giant tax bill likely doesn’t incite warm, fuzzy feelings. But if you make the most of it, you at least might be able to cozy up in a fuzzy robe at a five-star hotel or under a blanket in your lie-flat, first-class airplane seat. That’s because paying taxes with a credit card can sometimes help you rack up mega points and miles.

INCOME TAX ・ 18 DAYS AGO