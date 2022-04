As Russia's military continues to attack Ukraine, the war there could eventually reach U.S. shores, but in another form. Instead of bombs and missiles, Russia may launch cyber attacks on U.S. information systems or critical infrastructure. "There is the definite possibility of a cyber attack against the United States, perpetrated by Russia and potentially other nation-state actors that might work together with Russia," says Leeza Garber, privacy law attorney and cyber security expert. "It seems like we're in a sort-of cyber Cold War, because we all have these (cyber) capabilities."

