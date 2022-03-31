ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers find dolphin attempting to communicate with porpoises

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers from the University of Strathclyde, Clyde Porpoise CIC and CESIMAR–CCT CENPAT-CONICET, has found evidence of a lone dolphin attempting to communicate with porpoises. In their paper published in the journal Bioacoustics, the group describes audio recordings of a dolphin living among porpoises in the Firth of Clyde...

