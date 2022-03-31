ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Stars. Go. BAD! The celebs who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law...

By Bang Showbiz
Celebrities may have fame, success and wealth but they are human too, and they...

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the 'Man Thing' Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Will Smith's Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: 'I've Never Seen Him Do That'

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
Ricky Gervais: Creator of '£76,000' Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian's criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
Halsey reveals she had surgery three days before attending 2022 Grammys: 'If you see me be gentle'

Halsey has asked fans to “be gentle” after revealing that they underwent surgery three days before their arrival on the Grammys red carpet.On Sunday, the Without Me singer, 27, arrived on the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a burgundy and black gown. She paired the look with a black statement hat and a dark red lipstick.Prior to her arrival on the red carpet, Halsey revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she had recently undergone surgery, with the singer writing: “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was three days after I had my first...
