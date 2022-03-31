ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Sister of strangled NY woman sees killer’s face — 4 decades later

By Mary Murphy, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GlFz_0evKl4rm00

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. ( WPIX ) — Irene Wilkowitz drove hours from Rhode Island to Riverhead, New York, on Wednesday to attend a press conference about her sister’s 1980 murder case. And for the first time, she saw the killer’s face.

“I didn’t want to see him,” Irene Wilkowitz said tearfully, looking at a poster showing a photo of the late Herbert Rice, accused now of strangling 20-year-old Eve Wilkowitz 42 years ago. “The last face Eve saw while she was still alive. Now I’m seeing him, so it’s very upsetting for me.”

Herbert Rice was 29 years old then, and staying at a house in Bay Shore, New York. The house was four or five homes away from where Eve Wilkowitz’s body was discovered on March 25, 1980.

Rice died in 1991 of cancer, 11 years after the murder.

District Attorney Raymond Tierney and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, together with members of the county’s Homicide Squad and agents from the FBI, made the formal announcement Wednesday that Rice was the killer. Their partnership successfully cracked the first “cold case” in Suffolk County history by utilizing genetic genealogy.

Genetic genealogy involves the use of public websites that hold DNA to search for ancestors or close relatives. Law enforcement has been using the sites more and more to track criminals, most famously in the Golden State Killer case in California, where an ex-police officer was tied to dozens of rapes and murders in the 1970s and 1980s.

Deceased deputy suspected of killing girl in 1983 cold case

In 1980, Suffolk County detectives recovered evidence from Eve Wilkowitz that revealed she had been raped before she was murdered. But the science at the time was not sophisticated, and no killer was identified, so the evidence kit remained in storage.

Eve Wilkowitz, who was working at MacMillian Publishing in Manhattan at the time, had taken the last train home to Bay Shore on Friday, March 22, 1980.

Twenty years later, as DNA science started progressing, homicide detectives wanted to retrieve genetic samples from the evidence kit. Forensic experts were able to develop a genetic profile of the unknown killer.

It would be nearly another 20 years before Suffolk County detectives approached the FBI about searching genetic genealogy websites, hoping there would be some kind of match with the unnamed killer’s DNA from the Eve Wilkowitz crime scene.

Last fall, investigators found that DNA from the Wilkowitz murder was linked to a distant relative of the killer, who had submitted a sample to a genealogy website. Their investigation led them to the son of Herbert Rice, who cooperated with detectives and was swabbed for genetic material. There was a strong link to the DNA from the Wilkowitz evidence kit.

On March 10, 2022, Suffolk County police exhumed the skeletal remains of Herbert Rice, who was 40 years old when he died in 1991.

More than 30 years later, the Suffolk County crime lab retrieved a DNA sample from Rice’s remains on March 23, 2022. It was a solid match with the genetic material in the Eve Wilkowitz evidence kit.

Irene Wilkowitz thanked the Rice family members who helped solve the case.

“His family didn’t know anything about it, so I feel very badly for them,” Irene Wilkowitz said at the press conference.

District Attorney Tierney showed an aerial shot of the neighborhood surrounding the Bay Shore Long Island Railroad station, where Eve Wilkowitz had gotten off a train shortly before she was murdered. Tierney said Herbert Rice often hung around the station, drinking.

“Unfortunately, we believe it was a crime of opportunity,” he said.

The county’s police commissioner, Rodney Harrison, thanked his predecessor, Geraldine Hart, for recruiting the FBI to join the investigation. And he thanked homicide detectives and their leader, Lt. Kevin Beyrer, for never giving up on the case.

South Carolina man gets life in 1976 murder cold case

Eve Wilkowitz’s sister cried as she recalled the trauma she’s lived with for more than four decades.

“I’ve lived these past 42 years afraid all the time,” Irene Wilkowitz said. “I always thought someone else was right around the corner coming after me, too.”

Irene Wilkowitz said her sister never got a chance to fulfill her dreams or become a mother. Irene Wilkowitz herself is a mother of two, and her oldest child, Evan, is named for his aunt.

“I want you to know that Eve and all other murder victims are not just stories,” Irene Wilkowitz said at the press conference. “She was a real person. She loved to go horseback riding. She had lots of friends.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WWLP
WWLP

18K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NBC12

RPD continues to search for man’s killer 1 year later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide from last year. Jayvon Coward was shot in February 2021 at his home on Coalter Street. Police say he was just inside the front door of his apartment when he was shot and...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
State
California State
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bay Shore, NY
Riverhead, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
Bay Shore, NY
Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Harrison
Person
Herbert Rice
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Genetic Genealogy#Fbi#Homicide Squad
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
truecrimedaily

Victim’s sister used as bait to catch serial killer; FBI profiler John Douglas on how they did it - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: In his latest book “When a Killer Calls,” John Douglas details how he caught a child killer with the help of the victim’s older sister. Stay tuned in this installment of “My Favorite Case,” to hear how psychological profiling techniques from the FBI’s Mindhunter are still used to help catch killers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy