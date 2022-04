HERMISTON — The Hayfields development would add more than 1,300 homes to Hermiston. The 353-acre site is in the city limits near the intersection of Highway 207 and Feedville Road with Community Park to the east. The Hermiston Urban Renewal Agency — which also is the Hermiston City Council — during its meeting Monday, March 14, approved a resolution directing staff to prepare a plan for a new urban renewal district along Feedville Road.

