Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat are among the evening's nominees. Carrie Underwood, Billie Eilish and more are set to perform at the MGM Grand Arena. Kanye West is also nominated. It's unclear if the "Ye" rapper will attend the award show after he was nixed from the performance line-up following his "concerning online behavior."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO