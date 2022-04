Shaun McDaniel, who works at Trader Joe’s in Oceanside, is more than a workout warrior – he is a survivor because of his love of fitness. McDaniel, who also owns gym space in Long Beach where he trains clients, has been in love with the gym and exercise since he was a young boy. As a youngster, he would do thousands of pushups. He holds several push-up world records, including completing 803 backhanded push-ups in one hour while wearing a 40-pound backpack. Growing up in a rough neighborhood in Jamaica, Queens, McDaniel started going to the gym to learn self-defense and competed as an amateur boxer from age 10 to 22.

