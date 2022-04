Max Verstappen took 2021 by storm as he took the championship from Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who was after his 8th world championship title. The Red Bull racer is now hunting down a second world championship as he fights against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz this season. But this denotes quite a downfall of […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton’s Winning Streak Looks To Be Over appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO