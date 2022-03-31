ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Human smugglers arrested on way to Clearwater, FHP says

By Robert Pandolfino
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3R4i_0evKjK7P00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Texas couple suspected of human smuggling while on the way to Clearwater, a trooper said.

The FHP said 38-year-old Bernardo Estrada-Martinez from Texas was driving the vehicle when deputies pulled him and his wife Maribel Estrada-Mendoza over for an illegal window tint on I-75 SB in Bushnell.

Severe weather threat ends, clearing throughout the day

According to FHP, seven other people inside the car appeared to be disheveled after deputies pulled over the vehicle.

When speaking to troopers, Estrada-Martinez originally told officials he was driving family members. When he could not name four of the car’s passengers, he admitted that he was paid $80 per person for gas money and that all four passengers were in the United States illegally.

US Border Patrol agents said all four men had been previously deported, some as recently as the beginning of March.

Estrada-Mendoza told troopers she knew the four men were in the United States illegally and that her husband was being paid an unknown amount for their transport.

Both Estrada-Mendoza and Estrada-Martinez were taken to the Sumter County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bushnell, FL
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Cement truck driver arrested for hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A cement truck driver is behind bars following a hit-and-run crash near Interstate 75 in Sarasota County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 1:47 p.m. Monday on the exit ramp near Mile Marker 179. A Ford pickup truck was driving in front of the cement truck when authorities say the cement truck failed to slow down, striking the Ford.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Human Smugglers#Smuggling#Fhp#Wfla#Sb#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Employee accused of forging signature at car dealership cleared

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Forgery charges against an employee at a Miami Shores car dealership have officially been dropped. Sofia Pinedo, a finance manager at Tropical Chevrolet, was arrested in February. She was accused of forging signatures on documents for the purchase of a car worth more than $50,000.
MIAMI SHORES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy