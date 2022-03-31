ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 31)

Cover picture for the articleParis Police arrested Shawn Cody Armentrout, 34, of Paris, in the 400-block of Grand Ave at 9:58 Wednesday night. They observed Armentrout walking and knew...

KXII.com

Man arrested after leading Paris Police on chase, crashing into police car

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police arrested a man they said led officers on a multi-county chase. Officers said Larry Shundra Wigenton, of Dallas, led Delta County Sheriffs deputies on a vehicle pursuit that was approaching Paris City limits. Officers attempted to encounter the vehicle on FM 1497, but Wigenton...
PARIS, TX
THV11

Police name lead suspect in death of Arkansas teen found in ditch

MALVERN, Ark. — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that they have identified a suspect in connection to the death of 18-year-old Daylan Ross, who was shot multiple times and found in a ditch last week. According to the press release, police held interviews with multiple witnesses...
MALVERN, AR
Houston Chronicle

Texas man kept son's remains in kitchen for four years, police say

A father in Texas was keeping his son's body in the kitchen almost four years after his death, according to authorities. During a welfare check, police discovered David McMichael, 67, held on to his son's remains after he died in May 2018. The Dallas Morning News reported officers in New...
TEXARKANA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Don’t slam the door on your way out of court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are in court and get upset when the judge rules against you, don’t slam the door on your way out of the courtroom. Police said a Wichita Falls woman found out months after the incident in a justice of the peace court that it doesn’t pay to show contempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WFAA

Man shot, killed overnight in southern Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A man was shot and killed overnight in southern Dallas, police confirmed to WFAA. Dallas police said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Peabody Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Man shot during fistfight in Texarkana parking lot

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A shooting sent a man to the hospital after an argument escalated Friday night. Police say Zachariah Larry, 22, of Texarkana was in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on the 3300 block of Summerhill Road around 9:45 p.m. when an argument turned physical. Larry reportedly shot the 43-year-old man and fled before police arrived.
TEXARKANA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: Burglary suspect arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help in finding 24-year-old Keiairra Williams. UPDATE: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 2:55 p.m. According to arrest records, Keiairra Williams has been arrested. She was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, March 30. Williams is wanted for the charge of Burglary of a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KTBS

Motorcyclist killed in Greenwood identified

GREENWOOD, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash. David Caraway, 69, of Shongaloo, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly before 5 p.m., 30 minutes after the collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and State Highway 511.
GREENWOOD, LA
CBS DFW

3 Injured In Axe Attack At Richardson Coffee Shop

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson Police responded to an attack involving a axe outside a Richardson coffee shop Friday night, April 1. It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. at I Love U A-Latte in the 500 block of W. Campbell Road at Nantucket Drive west of Central Expressway. Witnesses tell CBS 11 the fight started outside the coffee shop and then moved inside. Richardson Police said three people were hurt, including the attacker. Two of the injured were taken to a hospital. One was treated at the scene. Everyone involved knew each other, according to the preliminary investigation, and Richardson Police said they aren’t looking for any other suspects. Attack at Richardson coffee shop (CBS 11) The investigation is in its early stages.    
RICHARDSON, TX
CBS DFW

Sachse Human Remains ID’d As Missing Wylie Woman Faiza Fahad

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains discovered by workers on a Sachse property as a Faiza Fahad, a Wylie woman reported missing nearly a year ago. On May 12, 2021 at about 9:10 a.m., Wylie resident Faiza Fahad was seen for the last time when she left her home in the 2100 block of Central Park Drive on foot. She was reported missing soon after. Faiza Fahad (credit: Wylie Police Department) Police said at the time that Fahad was a new mother who had recently moved to the area and did not have a cell phone on her when she went missing. The case went dark for nearly a year. So far, examiners have not said what the cause of death was, and police have not given updates on the case. It is unclear how Fahad got to the property, who she may have been with, or whether or not there was foul play involved. The Wylie Police Department, Sachse Police Department, Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and FBI are working together to find more information.
WYLIE, TX

