Piqua couple mark 50th anniversary

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On the 50th Anniversary of what is now Country 102.9, former News Director Fred Gough reflected on the funniest moment he had on the air. "We were at the Kansas State Fair and we were broadcasting live and I'm on the midway, trying to interview people," Gough said. "Went up to this, what I thought looked like a really nice, old lady. She did not want to talk to me. She started hitting me over the headwith her umbrella. This is all live on the air. The gal that was in the booth with me, she's on the floor laughing. I mean, she's on the ground, just dying laughing because this lady is hitting me over the head continuously, threatening to call the police. I thought, ma'am, I'm just trying to interview you. I'm not trying to mug you or do anything. That's always a memory that sticks with me because it was live. That's what I miss, is live radio."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 18 DAYS AGO