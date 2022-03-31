ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Piqua couple mark 50th anniversary

By swildow
miamivalleytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIQUA — A local Piqua couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Gregg and Judy Brookhart have been married for 50 years after they were married...

www.miamivalleytoday.com

Comments / 4

Related
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati-area drive-in movie theater now open for the season

AMELIA, Ohio — One of the Cincinnati area's last drive-in movie theaters is open for the season. Starlite Drive-In -- located at 2255 State Route Ohio-125 in Amelia -- opened for the season over the weekend. Video in player above: Daily Dose Podcast: Supreme Court nomination hearings begin, Kid...
AMELIA, OH
Hutch Post

Long-time employees talk about Country 102.9 on 50th Anniversary

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On the 50th Anniversary of what is now Country 102.9, former News Director Fred Gough reflected on the funniest moment he had on the air. "We were at the Kansas State Fair and we were broadcasting live and I'm on the midway, trying to interview people," Gough said. "Went up to this, what I thought looked like a really nice, old lady. She did not want to talk to me. She started hitting me over the headwith her umbrella. This is all live on the air. The gal that was in the booth with me, she's on the floor laughing. I mean, she's on the ground, just dying laughing because this lady is hitting me over the head continuously, threatening to call the police. I thought, ma'am, I'm just trying to interview you. I'm not trying to mug you or do anything. That's always a memory that sticks with me because it was live. That's what I miss, is live radio."
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Piqua, OH
City
Westerville, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Amanda, OH
Piqua, OH
Society
WHSV

Elkton Area United Services celebrates 50th anniversary

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton Area United Services celebrated its 50th anniversary Wednesday. The nonprofit has been helping people in the Elkton and East Rockingham areas since 1972. “We started out and they said the cash register was a little cigar box and then we moved up to a cash...
ELKTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy