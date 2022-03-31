Joe Gets A Promposal (Kind Of)

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
Kourtney Kardashian will do anything for fiancé Travis Barker, including the task of removing stitches from the rocker. Travis, 46, bragged about her medical assistant skills in a Wednesday, March 30 tweet, though he didn't...
Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
His "Walk" single became a viral hit and "Material Girl" followed, causing Saucy Santana to become a social media sensation. The rapper has been one of several new LGBTQIA voices in Hip Hop but during a conversation with Mona of the Don’t Call Me White Girl Podcast, Santana admitted that prior to coming out as gay, he dated women. It isn't an uncommon story for those who may have experimented with their sexuality, but Santana also shared that he continues to have friendly relationships with his ex-girlfriends.
Heather Rae Young is trying to look on the bright side as she recovers from vocal cord surgery on full vocal rest. The Selling Sunset star shared some throwback photos from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with husband Tarek El Moussa on Instagram Wednesday, writing in the caption, "Your girl has major fomo right now!"
Ariana Grande fans were dismayed after the Positions singer appeared to snub the 2022 Grammy Awards.Despite being nominated for several awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance, the pop star did not attend the ceremony. Posting to Instagram before the event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Grande said she felt as though she had “already won”. “Some Positions memories to celebrate Grammy Day,” she wrote, sharing a clip of behind-the-scenes moments from recording her latest album. “Reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply,” she wrote....
