Chautauqua County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Brooks Range Passes. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Plan on very slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will sharply restrict visibilities.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Ripley The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ripley County in southeastern Missouri Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oxly to near Peach Orchard, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Naylor and Oxly around 235 PM CDT. Fairdealing around 240 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Milltown, Harviell, Poplar Bluff, Neelyville and Qulin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Tulelake, Klamath Falls and some areas east of Klamath Falls in Klamath County including portions of Highway 140. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. Wind prone areas may see wind gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles could be blown over. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially downwind of dry lake beds/sinks. High-profile vehicles will be at risk, especially along north-south roadways. Turbulence can also be expected for aviation interests.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: Prairie HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * TIMING...Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRAIRIE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Tulelake, Klamath Falls and some areas east of Klamath Falls in Klamath County including portions of Highway 140. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected over Lookout Pass, with 8 to 12 inches accumulation, and Evaro Hill, with 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, US-93 over Evaro Hill. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Whiteout Conditions and flash freeze up possible in heavy snow bands. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. Winds decreasing briefly Monday morning, then increasing again Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and create areas of blowing dust. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be more difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, as well as Highway 14.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Gallatin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected for elevations above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Madison, Jefferson, and Gallatin. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur Monday afternoon and evening, when moderate to heavy snow showers accompany a passing cold front.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front is expected to pass the area late Monday afternoon and evening. Moderate to heavy snow showers may accompany the front at all elevations and may briefly restrict visibility down to a quarter mile or less and cause roads to become slippery. Additionally, blowing snow may also cause periods of near whiteout conditions at and above mountain pass level Monday evening throughTuesday morning.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Southwest Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Laramie Valley; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 75 MPH expected. * WHERE...Southern Carbon and Albany counties including Baggs, Dixon, Saratoga, and Laramie. * WHEN...Noon MDT Monday until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Wind prone areas could see isolated gusts as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles could be blown over. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially downwind of dry lake beds/sinks. High-profile vehicles will be at risk, especially along north- south roadways. Turbulence can also be expected for aviation interests.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sawtooth, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected around Stanley and towards Galena Pass with total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible across the highest terrain. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Blowing and drifting of snow will reduce visibility creating near white out conditions. * WHERE...Mainly the western slopes of the Sawtooths but to include Stanley and Galena pass and areas above 6000 feet. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. Snow will be heaviest mid morning through mid to late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID

