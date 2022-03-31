ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected over Lookout Pass, with 8 to 12 inches accumulation, and Evaro Hill, with 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, US-93 over Evaro Hill. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Whiteout Conditions and flash freeze up possible in heavy snow bands. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Wind prone areas could see isolated gusts as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles could be blown over. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially downwind of dry lake beds/sinks. High-profile vehicles will be at risk, especially along north- south roadways. Turbulence can also be expected for aviation interests.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Ripley The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ripley County in southeastern Missouri Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oxly to near Peach Orchard, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Naylor and Oxly around 235 PM CDT. Fairdealing around 240 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Milltown, Harviell, Poplar Bluff, Neelyville and Qulin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 09:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...South-eastern portions of Miami-Dade County, through US-1 connecting to Key Largo. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Everglades National Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts in excess of 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles could be blown over. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest wind gusts are expected along the Sierra Front, including the US-395/I-580 corridor. Anticipate potential travel restrictions for high-profile vehicles and check with NDOT for the latest information. Turbulence can also be expected for aviation interests.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected over Lost Trail Pass. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Lost Trail Pass and vicinity. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Whiteout Conditions and flash freeze up possible in heavy snow bands. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning, Christmas Valley and Highway 31 near Summer Lake, much of the high terrain in Lake County, and the Warner Mountains including Highway 299 at Cedar Pass in Modoc County. For the Wind Advisory, Lakeview and most lower elevation locations in Lake County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds in the Warning area could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible in the Warning area. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is possible downwind, or east of dry lakebeds. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph around the Montecito hills Monday night. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Tulelake, Klamath Falls and some areas east of Klamath Falls in Klamath County including portions of Highway 140. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor road and pass conditions before you begin your travel. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order if you have plans to travel over Stevens Pass overnight through Tuesday morning. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 18 and 30 inches. Snowfall rates up to an inch an hour will be possible late Sunday night into Monday. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and the weight of snow may down trees and power lines, leading to sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Reduced visibilities due to blowing snow may impact travel over Stevens Pass.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 15:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet and Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front is expected to pass the area late Monday afternoon and evening. Moderate to heavy snow showers may accompany the front at all elevations and may briefly restrict visibility down to a quarter mile or less and cause roads to become slippery. Additionally, blowing snow may also cause periods of near whiteout conditions at and above mountain pass level Monday evening throughTuesday morning.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Gallatin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected for elevations above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Madison, Jefferson, and Gallatin. * WHEN...From 2 PM Monday to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur Monday afternoon and evening, when moderate to heavy snow showers accompany a passing cold front.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

