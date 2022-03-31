Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning, Christmas Valley and Highway 31 near Summer Lake, much of the high terrain in Lake County, and the Warner Mountains including Highway 299 at Cedar Pass in Modoc County. For the Wind Advisory, Lakeview and most lower elevation locations in Lake County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 2 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds in the Warning area could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible in the Warning area. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is possible downwind, or east of dry lakebeds. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO