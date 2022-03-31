ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joppa, AL

‘We need prayers’: Family safe but ‘shaken up,’ driver injured after tractor-trailer strikes house in Alabama

By Lee Hedgepeth
 3 days ago

JOPPA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — BreAna Cobbs’ grandfather had just left the front part of his home when a tractor-trailer struck the building Wednesday evening.

The home on Highway 69 has belonged to Cobbs’ family for more than 20 years. Now, she said, it’s a total loss.

The incident, which left the driver of the truck with non-life-threatening injuries, took place as strong winds and storms cut across Alabama, causing downed trees and powerlines in their wake.

For Cobbs’ family, fallen trees and power outages weren’t the worst to happen on Wednesday — the worst was an 18-wheeler drifting onto their front porch.

GALLERY: Strong winds, storms cause significant damage throughout Central Alabama

Cobbs said she spoke to her grandfather and stepmother, both of whom were home during the incident, after the truck struck, knocking the house two feet from its foundation. Both of her loved ones were shaken up, Cobbs said, but they are both safe.

She said the home, though, is likely to be a total loss.

The home in Joppa after the tractor-trailer had been removed.
(Photo courtesy of Jacquelyn Black)

“We need prayers,” Cobbs said Wednesday night, as storms continued to bear down on Alabama. Prayers for her family, but for the truck driver and his family, too. “Prayers go a long way.”

Jacquelyn Black, the daughter of the truck driver, echoed Cobbs’ sentiment, asking for prayers for her father.

Black said that her dad, who’s been a truck driver for more than 20 years, is currently in the hospital with injuries she described as “severe.” She said he’ll have to undergo multiple surgeries to recover from the wreck.

On Thursday morning, Alabama State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that an 18-wheeler wrecked into the home in Joppa and said that the driver suffered only “minor injuries.” Bailey said his agency is investigating, but the incident does not appear to be weather-related and no arrests are expected to result from the inquiry. More information Bailey said, will be provided at a later time.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this story is developing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
Kait 8

Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 20 in Texas involving a tractor-trailer carrying race cars. KLTV reports the crash occurred near Longview, and the vehicle was transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation revealed a Honda...
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
AL.com

Storms remain possible across Alabama into morning

Strong storms continued to move across parts of Alabama early Thursday morning, but an earlier rush of severe storm and tornado warnings had eased as of 1 a.m. One tornado watch remains in effect for parts of south Alabama until 4 a.m.:. Strong to severe storms along with tornadoes and...
