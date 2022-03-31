Wind Advisory posted; 60,000+ without power as strong cold front, gusts of 50 mph moves through Metro Detroit

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 2 p.m. Thursday as strong gusts of 50 mph have caused growing power outages across the Detroit area.

Meteorologists said a powerful cold front sweeping across the state Thursday morning brought equally powerful winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts clocking in over double.

"Southwest wind observed gusting frequently around 50 mph from the Ohio border across the Detroit metro area will develop toward Flint, the Tri Cities, and Thumb region during the morning," the National Weather Service said.

Peak winds are expected to last until noon before tampering off.

DTE Energy is working on just over 60,000 outages reported as of 9:40 a.m.

The I-696 and I-75 junction is reportedly without power as are neighborhoods in Warren, Sterling Heights, Southfield, West Bloomfield, Keego Harbor, Brighton, Westland, and in Romulus by Detroit Metro Airport.

One Royal Oak resident said the gusts were so strong, her small dog was lifted sideways while out on a morning walk.

DTE has 250 crews are currently out addressing power outages and reminded residents to stay away from downed powerlines.

"High winds have hit Southeast Michigan, and DTE crews are preparing to restore power to impacted customers," DTE said on their website. "Report any outage or downed power line. Please stay safe. Keep at least 20 feet away from any downed power lines and anything they are in contact with — consider them live and dangerous,"

If you see a downed power line, remember to stay 20 feet away and keep children and pets away from the area. You can report outages and down power lines at outage.dteenergy.com or on the DTE mobile app. Posted by DTE Energy on Thursday, March 31, 2022

The National Weather Service said strong wind gusts associated with this cold front could blow around or damage unsecured outdoor objects and even light weight structures.

Tree and limb damage is also possible.

Officials in Warren said they are dealing with several downed powerlines in the northeast side of town; police are currently patroling the area at several intersections due to traffic lights being out.

"We have deployed the CERT / Citizen Emergency Response Team to assist police at intersections. A power line fell on a car in that area! Situation is very fluid with new problems occurring," Mayor James R. Fouts said.

The affected area includes 11 Mile & Groesbeck and 12 Mile and 13 Mile Roads in the Schoenherr area; drivers have been asked to avoid these intersections.

The Michigan State Police warned drivers to slow down, especially when driving a high profile vehicle, and to treat traffic lights that are out as four-way stops.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE with traffic and weather together on the 8s for the most current information.