ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Alex Cora reveals what he would've done if Red Sox didn't rehire him

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39x9Tr_0evKi6jr00

Alex Cora had his ducks in a row just in case things with the Boston Red Sox didn’t work out.

Cora spent the 2020 season suspended for his role in the Houston Astros' 2017 cheating scandal. He and the Red Sox had parted ways before the season, and a return to Boston never was a sure thing.

But ahead of the 2021 campaign, Cora met with Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and convinced him that he was worth taking a chance on. Bloom agreed it was worth the risk, and Boston rehired the manager who led them to a World Series title in his first season as a manager in 2018.

Had things not worked out so favorably for Cora, he said on Audacy’s “Inside the Monster” podcast that he was prepared to return to ESPN as an analyst.

“I think Bristol, Connecticut (is what I would’ve done), Cora said. “That was actually my plan. At the moment, going through the whole thing in 2020, talking to the family and planning ahead, it was go back to Bristol, people will see you, you talk about everything and then somebody will give you a chance in two or three years.

“But it just happened that this group, they believe in me, they gave me a chance to talk to Chaim and try to convince him or try to convince the organization that I was the right guy for the job. They gave me a chance, and I’m here because of that. It was going to be Bristol 100 percent. Go back to the Homewood Suites or whatever and stay there for a few days and do the playoffs and all of that, which it’s great, but I never thought it was going to happen this quickly to be honest with you."

Cora led the Red Sox to Game 6 of the ALCS in his first season back with Boston, while being steadfast in his belief that he learned his lesson from the ordeal with the Astros.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Audacy
Audacy

55K+

Followers

54K+

Posts

18M+

Views

Follow Audacy and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox Beat Twins 4-3 [VIDEO]

With Opening Day a week away on Thursday, April 7th, the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Thursday afternoon, March 31st. Rafael Devers smacked his team-leading 5th homer of the Spring, a solo homer in the 1st inning. Bobby Dalbec had a double, and hit his 3rd...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Trim Roster to 34

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,. The Red Sox made the following roster...
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Trade For Another All-Star: Fans React

The Dodgers of Los Angeles are adding yet another All-Star player ahead of the 2022 season. On Friday morning, the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a blockbuster trade. Los Angeles is sending outfielder A.J. Pollock to Chicago in exchange for All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel. The Dodgers are bolstering...
MLB
The Spun

Padres “Deep In Talks” With 2 MLB Teams On Major Trade

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates were discussing a trade. Well, those talks might be over. On Saturday morning, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are now “deep in trade talks” with two different teams. According to the report...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chaim Bloom
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees cut more players | Who’s headed to Triple-A?

TAMPA — The Yankees made their latest round of spring training cuts, sending six players to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. The team demoted righty pitchers Matt Bowman and Ryan Weber, utility man Phillip Evans, first baseman Ronald Guzman, infielder Jose Peraza and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. For Yankee tickets visit:...
MLB
FanSided

Mets: 3 pitchers to sign after Jacob deGrom injury

New York Mets received word that starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will be out indefinitely. Here are three pitchers the team can sign to attempt to fill the void in the starting rotation. The New York Mets faithful were looking forward to the start of the 2022 season, especially considering how...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Houston Astros#The Red Sox#Espn#The Homewood Suites
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Designated For Assignment: Fans React

The Los Angeles Angels made a significant move this Saturday, designating outfielder Justin Upton for assignment. Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Angels will owe Upton $28 million for this season. He believes it’s unlikely another team will want to take on Upton’s contract at that price. Upton...
MLB
The Spun

MRI Results Are In For Star Pitcher Jacob deGrom

The New York Mets’ worst fears were confirmed this Friday. Unfortunately, right-handed ace Jacob deGrom will miss Opening Day due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report that deGrom will miss Opening Day for the Mets. It was announced earlier today that he’d undergo an MRI on his throwing shoulder.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees prospect had unfortunate way of finding out he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBUR

Boston Red Sox regular season begins soon. Here's what to know

The Boston Red Sox kick off the team's regular season this week, taking on the New York Yankees Thursday in the Bronx. The season will follow a shorter than usual spring training stretch. For a preview of the 2022 season, WBUR's Chris Citorik joined Weekend Edition.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox spring training 2022: Who's hot, who's not?

As Opening Day draws near, the Boston Red Sox are one of just four clubs in either the Grapefruit or Cactus Leagues with a winning percentage of .600 or better. Boston is 9-6 during its abbreviated spring schedule, just a half game behind the Houston Astros for the best record in Florida.
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy