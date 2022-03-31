2022 GRAMMY Artist Spotlight: H.E.R. sweeps the nominations with ‘Back Of My Mind’

When it comes to music’s biggest night, H.E.R. is no stranger to the GRAMMY stage. The R&B vocalist will be catering to the vast audience live this Sunday, once again.

Listen to H.E.R . Radio now on Audacy

Earlier this week, it was announced that H.E.R. will join Jon Batiste , Chris Stapleton , Nas, and more as GRAMMY performers this year. Previously, H.E.R. performed “Hard Place" at the GRAMMYs in 2019, and debuted her single “Sometimes” at the award show in 2020.

At 24 years old, H.E.R. is a GRAMMY darling, beloved by The Recording Academy for her musicianship. In her lifetime, the multi-instrumentalist has already reached career milestones such as winning her first GRAMMY Award at just 21-years-old. “I’m grateful to be leading a generation, and just being recognized alone is crazy. It hasn’t fully hit me, but it all feels insane,” H.E.R. told Billboard in an interview.

H.E.R. approaches every musical endeavor humbly, whether she's making a socially conscious record like “I Can’t Breathe” or an acclaimed film score like “Fight For You.” The singer-songwriter is also one of the most nominated artists at the 2022 GRAMMYs. Following jazz musician Jon Batiste, who has 11 nods, H.E.R. has eight nods including Album of the Year for her debut studio album Back of My Mind.

Standout tracks on her debut project include “Back Of My Mind” and “Damage,” both of which have been nominated for a GRAMMY. Her additional nominations are for Song of The Year , Best R&B Album , Best R&B Song , Best R&B Performance , Best Song Written for Visual Media , Best Traditional R&B Performance , and Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song . “​​It was a lot of years leading up to this point, but I look back at my journey, and I’m so grateful that it led me here,” H.E.R. additionally told Billboard .

H.E.R. has 21 GRAMMY nods and four wins thus far. This year marks her third time getting nominated for Album of the Year. H.E.R.'s compilation albums I Used to Know Her (2019) and H.E.R. (2018) were also nominated for AOTY. Furthermore, H.E.R. received a Song of the Year nod for a third consecutive year, and a Best R&B Song nod for a fourth consecutive year. With eight nominations in total, H.E.R. is bound to walk away with a gold gramophone!

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, featuring performances from Olivia Rodrigo , BTS , Billie Eilish and more.

Stay with Audacy for more exclusive coverage of music's biggest night at audacy.com/grammys .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram