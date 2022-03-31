ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen back to our special Foo Fighters DTS Sound Space chat and performance

By Joe Cingrana
In honor of the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins , listen to a special playback of our 2017 interview and performance with the Foo Fighters this Sunday, April 3 at 10PM from Audacy's DTS Sound Space.

Celebrate the life and music of Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters now on Foo Fighters Radio

It certainly comes as no surprise that the Foo Fighters have decided to cancel all of their current touring plans following the death of their dear brother and drummer, Taylor Hawkins earlier this week.

In his honor, and in remembrance of his impeccable skills as a musician and being an all-around awesome human, we will be revisiting the time the band joined us in Los Angeles for a special chat and performance.

Don't miss this special Foo Fighters tribute right here on Sunday, April 3 at 10PM local time -- and stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy's DTS Sound Space at Audacy.com/Live .

