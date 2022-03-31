ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kit offered to evaluate emergence

By By Kent Casson
 3 days ago
TREMONT – Producers have a way to evaluate emergence this spring planting season and it’s free.

Precision Planting is offering a free flag emergence kit which gives farmers better data on their developing crops.

“We know how important it is to get good emergence,” explained Andrew Feucht, product marketing specialist for Precision Planting. “The question that often gets asked is how do we know if we have uneven emergence?”

Feucht likes to ask farmers when the last time was when they evaluated emergence and how they did it.

“Many of us either take a stroll through the field and take a look and the rest of us are just doing it out of our truck window at 30 miles per hour.”

The flag kit comes with different colored flags to monitor which plants come up on the first day, the second day and so on. It also has tools for recording and gigging those seeds which may not have germinated at all.

“We are closing in on about 8,000 kits already this year and we’ve got plenty more,” added Feucht.

Customers can request as many flag kits as they want and can get them for different crops as well. It is all about education as Precision Planting wants to make sure growers really understand what is happening out in their fields.

Yield checks can be done prior to harvest on those ears from late emerging plants to see how they compare to the rest of the field.

More information ca be obtained by calling 309-925-5050 or by visiting www.emergencematters.com. Receive your free flag emergence kit by going to www.precisionplanting.com/free.

CDL training now available for homeless

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working with community partners to help alleviate the serious driver shortage facing transit agencies and eliminate homelessness in the process. Through a program called DRIVE — Developing Responsible Individuals with Valuable Education — MDOT and partners are providing housing assistance, job training and employment...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Laptops now available for library checkout

Laptop computers are now available for patrons to check out from the Lincoln County Public Library. The pilot program is funded by the Emergency Connectivity Fund, used to help libraries and schools provide tools and services needed by their communities for remote learning during the time of COVID-19. “Unfortunately, the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
GazetteXtra

State: Contagious bird flu found in Rock County backyard flock

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a backyard flock in Rock County, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The department said in a news release it was the second confirmed case of the disease in a domestic flock this year. The specific municipality where the positive case was found was not immediately reported. The state's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the National Veterinary Services Laboratories...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
