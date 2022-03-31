ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Wears Valley wildfire: Crews continue to battle flames despite overnight rain

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9gt6_0evKhi2J00

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Fire, emergency and utilities crews worked overnight in Sevier County as wildfires burned in the area and storms moved in across the region. A wildfire in the Wears Valley community continues to burn early Thursday after beginning Wednesday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations in the area also remain in place.

The Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire has reportedly grown to at least 3,700 acres in size and was 5% contained as of Thursday morning and at least 100 structures were impacted. At least one person was reported injured and taken to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

Two firefighters were also injured in their fight against the wildfire while taking a stand on the mountain to protect a structure.

Emergency officials from at least 70 agencies were assisting in the wildland firefight in Sevier County. The cause of the fire was unknown at this time, according to Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters .

UPDATE: Wears Valley wildfire spans 3,700 acres, currently 5% contained

Earlier Thursday morning, emergency officials extended the evacuation zone near the Wears Valley wildfire location. Sevier County Schools, Blount County Schools and Campbell County Schools are closed Thursday out of abundance of caution.

PHOTOS: Wildfire burning in Wears Valley

The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday they still have crews deployed in Sevier County and were also responding for mutual aid to Seymour.

Blackhawks deployed

The Tennessee National Guard is providing six UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters to support the wildfire response near Pigeon Forge, the agency said Thursday.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, the first two Blackhawk helicopters departed from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base with Bambi Buckets used to provide hundreds of gallons of water to fight wildfires.

“Each aircraft will make multiple trips. The Blackhawks will pick up water from nearby water sources and transport it directly to the needed area. Two more Blackhawks crews are scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. and two more crews at noon. Crewmembers with Detachment 1, Company C, 1- 171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville, were alerted and began preparations on March 30.”

Evacuations

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency issued a mandatory evacuation for the Dupont area from South Rogers Road to the Blount-Sevier County line. Earlier Wednesday evening the area along Wears Valley Road – including areas from Walden’s Creek Road to Wear Farm City Park and about a mile from the Pigeon Forge Parkway – were added.

For those evacuating, a shelter has been established at Pigeon Forge Community Center , 170 Community Center Drive.

Power outages

Pow er outages from high winds as storms moved across the region were also reported overnight and early Thursday morning. KUB, LCUB and Sevier County Electrical System were reporting outages in the thousands.

UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted for 2 Gatlinburg neighborhoods

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect current conditions reported by team coverage and emergency officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

WREG
WREG

24K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
County
Sevier County, TN
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

Snow on the way Friday: How much to expect and when

CINCINNATI — Big changes are on the way for Friday. An arctic cold front moves in, bringing a surge of cold air, snow and wind. Friday shapes up to be a very interesting weather day. The snow arrives in our Indiana communities first, around 3 p.m. Snow approaches downtown by around 5 p.m. It may not accumulate initially, but impacts to travel are expected after sunset. Crashing temperatures into the 20s, gusty winds to 30mph, and impressive snow lead to tricky travel. Most of Greater Cincinnati looks to pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Emergency Management#Firefighters#Dupont#Extreme Weather#Ut Medical Center#Campbell County Schools#Blackhawks
Magnolia State Live

Winds rip roof off of Mississippi motel

Winds tore off a portion of a motel roof Wednesday afternoon in Brookhaven. Anna Thomas, assistant manager of America’s Best Value Inn, said the wind lifted a portion of the metal roof and deposited it onto two customer-owned vehicles. “No one was hurt, thankfully,” Thomas said. Insurance and...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Kait 8

5th tornado confirmed in Northeast Arkansas

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas. NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
John M. Dabbs

What Became of the Canceled State Park in East Tennessee?

Jacques Cartier National Park - Quebec, CanadaAlice Triquet/Unsplash. Sullivan County is picturesque and family friendly. Many people enjoy the natural beauty of eastern Tennessee. A second state park was on the drawing board for Sullivan County in the early 1900s and lands were being acquired by the state to build it. State officials believed funding and proximity to nearby Warriors Path State Park were not possible in Northeast Tennessee - and scrapped the idea.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man using fire pit sets self, house on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Firefighters are issuing a warning about fire pit safety after a man set himself and a house on fire Thursday night. Memphis firefighters said it happened at a house in the 4300 block of Jamaica Drive in Berclair. Tony Johnson lives in the neighborhood and said he could see the flames two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Local firefighter loses home to fire while battling Sevier Co. wildfire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local volunteer firefighter lost his Johnson City home to fire while battling the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Sevier County. Lt. Michael Gillespie and the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department were among the many who responded to Wears Valley on Wednesday night. Gillespie left with a convoy of other Washington County, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WREG

Warehouse roof collapses in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The roof and outer wall of a warehouse collapsed Wednesday afternoon as strong storms moved through the area. The warehouse is on Marketplace in the area of Stateline Road and Airways. Police said the building had been evacuated, and everyone was safe and accounted for at the Helen of Troy distribution center. […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATE

Wears Valley photographer documents Sevier County wildfires

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county.  One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one.   Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy